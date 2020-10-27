Minakov Coasts To 100 Fly Russian Title in 51.3, Hits 47.7 Free Relay Split

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Russian Swimming Championships continued with Stanford commit Andrei Minakov doing his thing in the men’s 100m fly.

After posting the top-seeded mark of 51.70 in last night’s semi-final to claim lane 4, tonight the 18-year-old brought home the gold in a result of 51.37. Splitting 23.71/27.66, Minakov finished .3 ahead of runner-up Egor Kuimov who touched in 51.67 for silver, as well as Oleg Kostin who rounded out the top 3 in 51.95.

For Minakov, his time here of 51.37 was a solid outing for this time of this peculiar year which has seen post-coronavirus pandemic closures and training shake-ups. As a perspective, Minakov became the 2019 World Championship silver medalist in this 100m fly event with a new national record of 50.83 in Gwangju.

Minakov was back in the water for the mixed freestyle relay, helping his St. Petersburg squad take gold with a 2nd leg split of 47.72 (23.57/24.15). In Gwangju last year, Minakov posted a split of 48.94 in the prelims of the men’s 400 free relay.

In the other finals this evening, Arina Openysheva claimed victory in the women’s 100m free, clocking one of three sub-55 second outings of the field. Openysheva led the way with a time of 54.67, a mark just .22 outside her PB of 54.45 from way back in 2015 when she took silver at that year’s European Games.

Behind Openysheva was Elizaveta Klevanovich with a mark of 54.78, while Ekaterina Ekanova scored bronze in 54.88. The women needed at least a time of 54.38 in order to meet the FINA ‘A’ qualifying time for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Anastasia Klyarovskaya put up a time of 2:11.81 to win the women’s 200m back by over 3 seconds, while Alexander Egorov was just over the Olympic qualifying cut in the men’s 800m free. His time of 7:54.63 missed the mark for Tokyo by just .32.

Additional Notes: