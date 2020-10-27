Condors’ Match 4 Victory Adds To Points Distance Over Entire ISL For Now

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Thanks in a large part to match MVP Caeleb Dressel along with women’s backstroke skins champion Olivia Smoliga, the Cali Condors easily defeated Iron, NY Breakers and DC Trident, amassing an eye-popping 610.5 points in match 4.

The NY Breakers were ahead of Iron nearly midway through the meet, before Iron’s Emre Sakci‘s win over Marco Koch in the 100m breast, with a jackpot included, turned the tide in Iron’s direction for the remainder of the meet. The squad’s runner-up status was further solidified by Sakci taking the men’s breaststroke skins.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Condors remain ahead of the entire league in terms of season club points, holding a 2-point advantage over Iron and LA Current.

However, London Roar, Energy Standard, Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans have only contested one match apiece, meaning we’re not exactly comparing apples to apples for team standings until all squads have raced the same amount.

We’ll get clearer vision after week 3, with Iron and Cali Condors having a bye week while the other matches move ahead as follows:

3 Fri. Oct 30 – Sat. Oct 31 12-2 PM Saturday, 6-8 PM Sunday 10-12 PM Friday, 7-9 AM Saturday London Roar, DC Trident, LA Current, Tokyo Frog Kings Iron, Cali Condors 3 Sun Nov. 1 – Mon. Nov 2 6-8 PM Monday, 4-6 PM Tuesday 12 – 2 PM Monday, 10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday Energy Standard, Aqua Centurions, NY Breakers, Toronto Titans Iron, Cali Condors

HOW STANDINGS WORK

In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)

One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.