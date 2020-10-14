ISL Announces Full Schedule; Finale To Take Place In Late November

As had been previously speculated, the International Swimming League (ISL) final will not take place in Tokyo and it won’t be during the last week of December.

With Season 2 set to get underway, the league announced its full schedule Wednesday, including dates for a pair of semi-final matches and the grand finale.

With the regular season wrapping up on November 10, the ISL will jump right into the semis, with the two matches scheduled for Nov.14-15 and Nov.15-16, and then the final will take place less than a week later on Nov.21-22.

🏊🏻‍♂️ International Swimming League Season 2020 Final Schedule 👉🏻 Starting on 16 Oct with 10 group stage matches, the event will then move into two semi-finals before culminating in the final on 21 and 22 Nov. #Budapest2020 #ISL2020 #ISwimLeagueS02 #ISwimLeague pic.twitter.com/3TZwEjaF8M — International Swimming League (@iswimleague) October 14, 2020

All matches will take place at the Duna Arena in Budapest.

In the league’s season launch in September, they announced that the final would take place towards the end of December, like it did last year, and that there was a chance it would be in Tokyo. That is no longer the case, as the entire duration of the season will be in Hungary, and there will be a total of five and a half weeks from start to finish.

Another key takeaway from the final being moved up by over a month is that certain swimmers, battling injury or otherwise, have targeted the ISL’s championship meet as a possible time to return if forced to miss the regular season. Among those is Canadian Kayla Sanchez, one of the top swimmers on the Toronto Titans, who is dealing with shoulder issues but was expected to return if the Titans made the final.

The schedule also features some slight alterations from the original release for the regular season, with matches from the third week on moved up by a day or two.

UPDATED ISL SCHEDULE