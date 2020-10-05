ISL Releases Meet Schedule For 2020 Season: Friday-Tuesday Meets

The International Swimming League will mostly compete between Saturday and Tuesday for its 2020 regular season.

The ten-meet schedule features meets mostly clustered around weekends. In all but two sets of meets, competition will run Saturday-Sunday for the first group and Monday-Tuesday for the second group. The opening weekend is shifted, with the first meet running Friday-Saturday and the second meet Sunday-Monday. And the final week of the regular season features both matches on a Saturday-Sunday format.

Meets will still feature four teams at a time. That means in each week of competition, two four-team groups will compete and two teams will have bye weeks. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Week Date Time (Budapest) Time (U.S. ET) Teams Teams on Bye 1 Fri. Oct 16 – Sat. Oct 17 4-6 PM Friday

8-10 PM Saturday 10 AM – 12 PM Friday

2-4 PM Saturday Energy Standard

Cali Condors

LA Current

NY Breakers Tokyo Frog Kings

Toronto Titans 1 Sun. Oct 18 – Mon. Oct. 19 6-8 PM Sunday

4-6 PM Monday 12-2 PM Sunday

10 AM – 12 PM Monday London Roar

DC Trident

Aqua Centurions

Iron Tokyo Frog Kings

Toronto Titans 2 Sat. Oct 24 – Sun. Oct. 25 12-2 PM Saturday

5-7 PM Sunday 6-8 AM Saturday

12-2 PM Sunday Aqua Centurions

Tokoy Frog Kings

LA Current

Toronto Titans Energy Standard

London Roar 2 Mon. Oct 26 – Tue. Oct. 27 3-5 PM Monday

3-5 PM Tuesday 10 AM – 12 PM Monday

10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday DC Trident

Iron

Cali Condors

NY Breakers Energy Standard

London Roar 3 Sat. Oct 31 – Sun. Nov. 1 12-2 PM Saturday

6-8 PM Sunday 7-9 AM Saturday

12-2 PM Sunday London Roar

DC Trident

LA Current

Tokyo Frog Kings Iron

Cali Condors 3 Mon Nov. 2 – Tue. Nov 3 4-6 PM Monday

4-6 PM Tuesday 10 AM – 12 PM Monday

10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday Energy Standard

Aqua Centurions

NY Breakers

Toronto Titans Iron

Cali Condors 4 Sat. Nov. 7 – Sun. Nov. 8 2-4 PM Saturday

2-4 PM Sunday 8-10 AM Saturday

8-10 AM Sunday London Roar

Tokyo Frog Kings

Cali Condors

NY Breakers Aqua Centurions

LA Current 4 Mon. Nov 9 – Tue. Nov 10 4-6 PM Monday

4-6 PM Tuesday 10 AM – 12 PM Monday

10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday Energy Standard

DC Trident

Toronto Titans

Iron Aqua Centurions

LA Current 5 Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15 12-2 PM Saturday

12-2 PM Sunday 6-8 AM Saturday

6-8 AM Sunday Energy Standard

Iron

Tokyo Frog Kings

Toronto Titans DC Trident

NY Breakers 5 Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15 TBA Saturday

6-8 PM Sunday TBA Saturday

12-2 PM Sunday London Roar

Cali Condors

LA Current

Aqua Centurions DC Trident

NY Breakers

The ISL has not yet revealed its season points format, which will determine the teams that advance to the postseason.

You can see the full schedule reveal document here.

The ISL will run its second season over a five-week span, with all athletes and coaches living and training together in Budapest, Hungary. The season plan was shortened from its original plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.