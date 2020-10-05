Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ISL Releases Meet Schedule For 2020 Season: Friday-Tuesday Meets

Jared Anderson
by Jared Anderson 0

October 05th, 2020 News

The International Swimming League will mostly compete between Saturday and Tuesday for its 2020 regular season.

The ten-meet schedule features meets mostly clustered around weekends. In all but two sets of meets, competition will run Saturday-Sunday for the first group and Monday-Tuesday for the second group. The opening weekend is shifted, with the first meet running Friday-Saturday and the second meet Sunday-Monday. And the final week of the regular season features both matches on a Saturday-Sunday format.

Meets will still feature four teams at a time. That means in each week of competition, two four-team groups will compete and two teams will have bye weeks. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Week Date Time (Budapest) Time (U.S. ET) Teams Teams on Bye
1 Fri. Oct 16 – Sat. Oct 17 4-6 PM Friday
8-10 PM Saturday		 10 AM – 12 PM Friday
2-4 PM Saturday		 Energy Standard
Cali Condors
LA Current
NY Breakers		 Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans
1 Sun. Oct 18 – Mon. Oct. 19 6-8 PM Sunday
4-6 PM Monday		 12-2 PM Sunday
10 AM – 12 PM Monday		 London Roar
DC Trident
Aqua Centurions
Iron		 Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans
2 Sat. Oct 24 – Sun. Oct. 25 12-2 PM Saturday
5-7 PM Sunday		 6-8 AM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday		 Aqua Centurions
Tokoy Frog Kings
LA Current
Toronto Titans		 Energy Standard
London Roar
2 Mon. Oct 26 – Tue. Oct. 27 3-5 PM Monday
3-5 PM Tuesday		 10 AM – 12 PM Monday
10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday		 DC Trident
Iron
Cali Condors
NY Breakers		 Energy Standard
London Roar
3 Sat. Oct 31 – Sun. Nov. 1 12-2 PM Saturday
6-8 PM Sunday		 7-9 AM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday		 London Roar
DC Trident
LA Current
Tokyo Frog Kings		 Iron
Cali Condors
3 Mon Nov. 2 – Tue. Nov 3 4-6 PM Monday
4-6 PM Tuesday		 10 AM – 12 PM Monday
10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday		 Energy Standard
Aqua Centurions
NY Breakers
Toronto Titans		 Iron
Cali Condors
4 Sat. Nov. 7 – Sun. Nov. 8 2-4 PM Saturday
2-4 PM Sunday		 8-10 AM Saturday
8-10 AM Sunday		 London Roar
Tokyo Frog Kings
Cali Condors
NY Breakers		 Aqua Centurions
LA Current
4 Mon. Nov 9 – Tue. Nov 10 4-6 PM Monday
4-6 PM Tuesday		 10 AM – 12 PM Monday
10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday		 Energy Standard
DC Trident
Toronto Titans
Iron		 Aqua Centurions
LA Current
5 Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15 12-2 PM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday		 6-8 AM Saturday
6-8 AM Sunday		 Energy Standard
Iron
Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans		 DC Trident
NY Breakers
5 Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15 TBA Saturday
6-8 PM Sunday		 TBA Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday		 London Roar
Cali Condors
LA Current
Aqua Centurions		 DC Trident
NY Breakers

The ISL has not yet revealed its season points format, which will determine the teams that advance to the postseason.

You can see the full schedule reveal document here.

The ISL will run its second season over a five-week span, with all athletes and coaches living and training together in Budapest, Hungary. The season plan was shortened from its original plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

