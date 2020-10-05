ISL Releases Meet Schedule For 2020 Season: Friday-Tuesday Meets

The International Swimming League will mostly compete between Saturday and Tuesday for its 2020 regular season.
The ten-meet schedule features meets mostly clustered around weekends. In all but two sets of meets, competition will run Saturday-Sunday for the first group and Monday-Tuesday for the second group. The opening weekend is shifted, with the first meet running Friday-Saturday and the second meet Sunday-Monday. And the final week of the regular season features both matches on a Saturday-Sunday format.
Meets will still feature four teams at a time. That means in each week of competition, two four-team groups will compete and two teams will have bye weeks. Here’s a look at the schedule:
|Week
|Date
|Time (Budapest)
|Time (U.S. ET)
|Teams
|Teams on Bye
|1
|Fri. Oct 16 – Sat. Oct 17
|4-6 PM Friday
8-10 PM Saturday
|10 AM – 12 PM Friday
2-4 PM Saturday
|Energy Standard
Cali Condors
LA Current
NY Breakers
|Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans
|1
|Sun. Oct 18 – Mon. Oct. 19
|6-8 PM Sunday
4-6 PM Monday
|12-2 PM Sunday
10 AM – 12 PM Monday
|London Roar
DC Trident
Aqua Centurions
Iron
|Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans
|2
|Sat. Oct 24 – Sun. Oct. 25
|12-2 PM Saturday
5-7 PM Sunday
|6-8 AM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday
|Aqua Centurions
Tokoy Frog Kings
LA Current
Toronto Titans
|Energy Standard
London Roar
|2
|Mon. Oct 26 – Tue. Oct. 27
|3-5 PM Monday
3-5 PM Tuesday
|10 AM – 12 PM Monday
10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday
|DC Trident
Iron
Cali Condors
NY Breakers
|Energy Standard
London Roar
|3
|Sat. Oct 31 – Sun. Nov. 1
|12-2 PM Saturday
6-8 PM Sunday
|7-9 AM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday
|London Roar
DC Trident
LA Current
Tokyo Frog Kings
|Iron
Cali Condors
|3
|Mon Nov. 2 – Tue. Nov 3
|4-6 PM Monday
4-6 PM Tuesday
|10 AM – 12 PM Monday
10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday
|Energy Standard
Aqua Centurions
NY Breakers
Toronto Titans
|Iron
Cali Condors
|4
|Sat. Nov. 7 – Sun. Nov. 8
|2-4 PM Saturday
2-4 PM Sunday
|8-10 AM Saturday
8-10 AM Sunday
|London Roar
Tokyo Frog Kings
Cali Condors
NY Breakers
|Aqua Centurions
LA Current
|4
|Mon. Nov 9 – Tue. Nov 10
|4-6 PM Monday
4-6 PM Tuesday
|10 AM – 12 PM Monday
10 AM – 12 PM Tuesday
|Energy Standard
DC Trident
Toronto Titans
Iron
|Aqua Centurions
LA Current
|5
|Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15
|12-2 PM Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday
|6-8 AM Saturday
6-8 AM Sunday
|Energy Standard
Iron
Tokyo Frog Kings
Toronto Titans
|DC Trident
NY Breakers
|5
|Sat. Nov. 14 – Sun. Nov. 15
|TBA Saturday
6-8 PM Sunday
|TBA Saturday
12-2 PM Sunday
|London Roar
Cali Condors
LA Current
Aqua Centurions
|DC Trident
NY Breakers
The ISL has not yet revealed its season points format, which will determine the teams that advance to the postseason.
You can see the full schedule reveal document here.
The ISL will run its second season over a five-week span, with all athletes and coaches living and training together in Budapest, Hungary. The season plan was shortened from its original plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.