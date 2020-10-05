Shkurdai Torches 50 Free Personal Best In Brest

2020 BREST SPRINT

October 1st – October 2nd

Brest Oblast Olympic Swimming Center, Brest, Belarus

SCM (25m)

17-year-old Anastasiya Shkurdai competed in her native nation of Belarus over the weekend, taking on a packed schedule across the two-day affair.

Shkurdai powered her way to the top of the podium across 5 individual events, including both the 50m and 100m free, the 50m back, the 100m IM and the 100m fly.

Results for the two-time 2018 Youth Olympic medalist included the following:

50m free – 24.52

100m free – 53.54

50m back – 26.80

100m IM – 1:00.10

100m fly – 56.65

The teen is the reigning European Short Course champion in the women’s 100m fly, having punched a time of 56.21 in the event in Glasgow for gold last December. She dropped that down to a quick 56.09 before the year was out, notching that new lifetime best at the International Swimming League (ISL) final in Las Vegas as a member of Team Energy Standard. She will represent them again for season 2.

As for the 50m free here in Brest, her 24.52 obliterates her previous PB of 25.35 from Glasgow, while her 50m back also overwrote her previous career-fastest of 27.14 from January of last year. Shkurdai’s 100m IM time of 1:00.10 here also entered new territory, dropping nearly a second from her career-quickest to this point of 1:00.96 from January 2019.

For her new performances, Shkurdai’s 50m free and 50m back times place her in the #1 slot among European women 17 & U for the season, adding to her 100m fly pole position.