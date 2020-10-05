Watch How David Popovici Ripped 49.26 100 Free At 16 Years Of Age

Yesterday we reported on a phenomenal 100m freestyle performance by 16-year-old David Popovici of Romania. While competing at his national championships, the teen fired off a lifetime best mark of 49.26 in the men’s 1free on the final day of competition.

His 49.26 would rank the Romanian faster than multi-Olympic medalist and multi-world champion Caeleb Dressel‘s 49.28 from his 15-16 age group days, a time that stands as the United States’ National Age Record for 15-16-yr-olds.

Additionally, Popovici inserts himself onto the list of Europe’s fastest 18 & U for the season in slot #2 behind Russia’s Andrei Minakov.

Top

1. 48.78, Andrei Minakov (RUS)

3. 49.27, Josif Miladinov (BUL)

4. 49.54, Matt Richards (GBR)

5. 49.57, Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR)