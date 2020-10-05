Watch How David Popovici Ripped 49.26 100 Free At 16 Years Of Age

2020 ROMANIAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- September 30th – October 3rd
- Bucharest, Romania
- LCM (50m)
- Results
Yesterday we reported on a phenomenal 100m freestyle performance by 16-year-old David Popovici of Romania. While competing at his national championships, the teen fired off a lifetime best mark of 49.26 in the men’s 1free on the final day of competition.
His 49.26 would rank the Romanian faster than multi-Olympic medalist and multi-world champion Caeleb Dressel‘s 49.28 from his 15-16 age group days, a time that stands as the United States’ National Age Record for 15-16-yr-olds.
Additionally, Popovici inserts himself onto the list of Europe’s fastest 18 & U for the season in slot #2 behind Russia’s Andrei Minakov.
Note: Popovici’s birth date is 09/15/2004.
Popovici already made his mark on the international racing scene through his breakthrough performances at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival. There in Baku Popovici beat out Great Britain’s teen sensation Jacob Whittle in the men’s 100m freestyle, posting a lifetime best of 49.82 as a 14-year-old.