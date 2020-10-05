Faster Than Dressel At 16, Popovici (ROU) Hits Lifetime Best 49.26 100 Free

2020 ROMANIAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 30th – October 3rd

Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Young stars are emerging from seemingly every corner of the globe in the sport of swimming.

For instance, late last month we saw an eye-popping outing in the men’s 100m freestyle from Japanese 16-year-old Konosuke Yanagimoto. Yanagimoto hit a big-time personal best of 49.41 to establish a new Japanese High School Record.

Splitting 23.77/25.64, Yanagimoto’s 49.41 PB would have ranked him as the 3rd fastest 15-16-year-old all-time in the United States, sitting only behind Caeleb Dressel’s 49.28 and Destin Lasco’s 49.40.

However, flash forward to this weekend and another promising talent has raced his way to the forefront in the form of Romania’s David Popovici.

Popovici already made his mark on the international racing scene through his breakthrough performances at last year’s European Youth Olympic Festival. There in Baku Popovici beat out Great Britain’s teen sensation Jacob Whittle in the men’s 100m freestyle, posting a lifetime best of 49.82 as a 14-year-old.

Now at age 16 (birth date is 09/15/2004), Popovici found another gear to top the 100m free podium at this year’s Romanian National Championships. The teen blasted a new personal best of 49.26 on the final day of competition in Bucharest.