Murphy Leads Season-Long ISL Money Lists; LA & Cali Combine For Top 5 Earners

Despite not winning an individual MVP award yet, LA Current backstroker Ryan Murphy leads the season-long ISL money lists through two weeks.

Murphy has won $50,400 so far this season in two meets for the Current. Even when you factor in the swimmers with only one meet so far, Murphy’s per-match total is the highest in the league by a longshot. The difference has been the skins, where Murphy has won more than double any other swimmer with the skin race trending to backstroke both weeks for the men.

A few notes:

So far, four different swimmers have won the top $10,000 MVP prize. But the top 3 in MVP scoring at each meet earn bonuses. The 11 swimmers with MVP bonuses thus far are the top 11 in scoring. Tom Shields is the top earner without an MVP bonus.

is the top earner without an MVP bonus. Sarah Sjostrom is the top earner without any skins prize money. She sits #8 in money despite swimming just one meet so far, and is averaging more money than anyone but Murphy and Lilly King.

is the top earner without any skins prize money. She sits #8 in money despite swimming just one meet so far, and is averaging more money than anyone but Murphy and Caeleb Dressel gets the nice guy award. He’s the top earner who hasn’t stolen anybody’s money yet.

gets the nice guy award. He’s the top earner who hasn’t stolen anybody’s money yet. Murphy, on the other hand, has made out like a bandit with a league-leading $5200 in stolen prize money.

Individual scoring has clearly outpaced relay scoring. Dressel is the individual money leader at $21,600, outscoring Murphy individually by more than $9,000. Olivia Smoliga leads all relay scorers with $4,800.

leads all relay scorers with $4,800. As we saw last year, successful teams earn their swimmers more money. The LA Current and Cali Condors have a monopoly on the top five individual earners right now, while Energy Standard and London (last year’s top two) have the top six single-meet earners so far.

Compared to Other Meets

Prize money has been far higher than last year’s Pro Swim Series through two meets. The PSS had no one over $10,000 in earnings through two meets.

Prizes have so far paled in comparison to the 2019 World Championships, where eight swimmers cracked $50,000. But as all ISL athletes will get at least four chances at a regular-season meet, we should see money earners ultimately outpace last year’s World Champs prizes.

The major comparison is the World Cup, where the winners routinely top $300,000 in earnings, but things drop off significantly after the top 10-15 earners. In the early goings, it looks like the league leader may not match the World Cup winner in total money. But more swimmers should earn significant money through the ISL – at this point, we should probably see at least 10 swimmers earn $50,000 or more, not even including their $15,000 yearly salaries outside of prize money.

Leaders In Per-Meet Average

Swimmer Team # of Matches Per-Match Average MURPHY Ryan LAC 2 $25,200 KING Lilly CAC 2 $19,400 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 2 $19,200 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 1 $19,200 DIENER Christian LON 1 $19,000 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 2 $18,400 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 2 $14,700 KAMENEVA Maria LON 1 $14,400 SAKCI Emre IRO 2 $13,000 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 2 $12,900

Full Money Earners Through Week 2