Murphy Leads Season-Long ISL Money Lists; LA & Cali Combine For Top 5 Earners

Despite not winning an individual MVP award yet, LA Current backstroker Ryan Murphy leads the season-long ISL money lists through two weeks.
Murphy has won $50,400 so far this season in two meets for the Current. Even when you factor in the swimmers with only one meet so far, Murphy’s per-match total is the highest in the league by a longshot. The difference has been the skins, where Murphy has won more than double any other swimmer with the skin race trending to backstroke both weeks for the men.
A few notes:
- So far, four different swimmers have won the top $10,000 MVP prize. But the top 3 in MVP scoring at each meet earn bonuses. The 11 swimmers with MVP bonuses thus far are the top 11 in scoring. Tom Shields is the top earner without an MVP bonus.
- Sarah Sjostrom is the top earner without any skins prize money. She sits #8 in money despite swimming just one meet so far, and is averaging more money than anyone but Murphy and Lilly King.
- Caeleb Dressel gets the nice guy award. He’s the top earner who hasn’t stolen anybody’s money yet.
- Murphy, on the other hand, has made out like a bandit with a league-leading $5200 in stolen prize money.
- Individual scoring has clearly outpaced relay scoring. Dressel is the individual money leader at $21,600, outscoring Murphy individually by more than $9,000. Olivia Smoliga leads all relay scorers with $4,800.
- As we saw last year, successful teams earn their swimmers more money. The LA Current and Cali Condors have a monopoly on the top five individual earners right now, while Energy Standard and London (last year’s top two) have the top six single-meet earners so far.
Compared to Other Meets
- Prize money has been far higher than last year’s Pro Swim Series through two meets. The PSS had no one over $10,000 in earnings through two meets.
- Prizes have so far paled in comparison to the 2019 World Championships, where eight swimmers cracked $50,000. But as all ISL athletes will get at least four chances at a regular-season meet, we should see money earners ultimately outpace last year’s World Champs prizes.
- The major comparison is the World Cup, where the winners routinely top $300,000 in earnings, but things drop off significantly after the top 10-15 earners. In the early goings, it looks like the league leader may not match the World Cup winner in total money. But more swimmers should earn significant money through the ISL – at this point, we should probably see at least 10 swimmers earn $50,000 or more, not even including their $15,000 yearly salaries outside of prize money.
Leaders In Per-Meet Average
|Swimmer
|Team
|# of Matches
|
Per-Match Average
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|2
|$25,200
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|2
|$19,400
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|2
|$19,200
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|1
|$19,200
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|1
|$19,000
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|2
|$18,400
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|2
|$14,700
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|1
|$14,400
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|2
|$13,000
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|2
|$12,900
Full Money Earners Through Week 2
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Team
|Total
|Individual
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Stolen
|1
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|$50,400
|$12,400
|$2,400
|$23,600
|$12,000
|$5,200
|2
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|$38,800
|$14,800
|$2,400
|$11,600
|$10,000
|$2,400
|3
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|$38,400
|$21,600
|$2,800
|$4,000
|$10,000
|$0
|4
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|$36,800
|$16,000
|$3,600
|$7,200
|$10,000
|$400
|5
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|$29,400
|$11,000
|$4,800
|$9,600
|$4,000
|$400
|6
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|$26,000
|$8,400
|$2,000
|$9,600
|$6,000
|$400
|7
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|$25,800
|$14,000
|$1,000
|$800
|$10,000
|$400
|8
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|$19,200
|$12,000
|$3,200
|$0
|$4,000
|$0
|9
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|$19,000
|$5,600
|$400
|$7,000
|$6,000
|$0
|10
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|$17,800
|$11,200
|$2,600
|$0
|$4,000
|$0
|11
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|$16,400
|$2,800
|$3,600
|$6,000
|$4,000
|$400
|12
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|$15,200
|$10,800
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|13
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|$14,400
|$4,800
|$2,400
|$7,200
|$0
|$0
|14
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|$13,600
|$13,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|15
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|$13,200
|$8,800
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|16
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|$12,800
|$12,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|17
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|$12,400
|$7,600
|$1,200
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|17
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|$12,400
|$3,200
|$1,600
|$7,600
|$0
|$0
|19
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|$11,600
|$4,000
|$1,200
|$6,400
|$0
|$0
|20
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|$10,600
|$9,200
|$200
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|21
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|$10,000
|$7,200
|$1,200
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|22
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|$9,800
|$9,200
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|23
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|$9,200
|$4,800
|$1,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|24
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|$8,800
|$5,600
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|24
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|$8,800
|$5,600
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|26
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|$8,600
|$4,000
|$800
|$3,800
|$0
|$0
|26
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|$8,600
|$4,400
|$4,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|28
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|$8,400
|$6,000
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|29
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|$8,000
|$5,600
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|$7,600
|$6,400
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|$7,600
|$6,400
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|30
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|$7,600
|$4,000
|$1,200
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|33
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|$7,400
|$4,800
|$1,200
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|34
|BILQUIST Amy
|DCT
|$7,200
|$5,200
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|$7,200
|$7,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|$7,200
|$7,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|$7,200
|$7,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|34
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|$7,200
|$1,600
|$5,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|$6,800
|$5,600
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|$6,800
|$6,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|39
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|$6,800
|$4,000
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|42
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|$6,600
|$6,400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|42
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|$6,600
|$4,400
|$200
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|44
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|$6,400
|$5,600
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|44
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|$6,400
|$5,600
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|46
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|$6,200
|$3,600
|$200
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|46
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|$6,200
|$5,600
|$200
|$400
|$0
|$0
|48
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|$6,000
|$1,200
|$1,600
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|48
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|$6,000
|$5,200
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|$6,000
|$3,200
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|48
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|$6,000
|$4,800
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|52
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|$5,800
|$4,000
|$800
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|52
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|$5,800
|$4,800
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|$5,600
|$3,200
|$0
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|54
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|$5,600
|$5,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|$5,600
|$5,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|$5,600
|$800
|$4,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|54
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|$5,600
|$2,000
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|$5,200
|$2,400
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|$5,200
|$5,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|$5,200
|$4,400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|$5,200
|$4,400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|GEER Margo
|DCT
|$5,200
|$800
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|$5,200
|$2,000
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|$5,200
|$4,400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|59
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|$5,200
|$4,400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|67
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|$5,000
|$3,600
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|$4,800
|$4,000
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|$4,800
|$3,200
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|$4,800
|$3,200
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|$4,800
|$1,200
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|$4,800
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|GALAT Bethany
|DCT
|$4,800
|$4,400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|68
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|$4,800
|$4,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|$4,600
|$3,200
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|75
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|$4,600
|$4,400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|$4,400
|$4,000
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|$4,400
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|$4,400
|$3,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|$4,400
|$4,000
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|$4,400
|$4,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|77
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|$4,400
|$4,000
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|83
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|$4,200
|$4,000
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|83
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|$4,200
|$4,000
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|$4,000
|$800
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|AQC
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|$4,000
|$2,800
|$400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|85
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|85
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|$3,800
|$1,600
|$2,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|$3,800
|$1,600
|$2,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|92
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|$3,800
|$200
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|$3,600
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|$3,600
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|$3,600
|$800
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|DEVINE Abrahm
|DCT
|$3,600
|$3,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|$3,600
|$2,400
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|95
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|$3,600
|$2,000
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|$3,400
|$3,200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|$3,400
|$2,800
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|101
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|$3,400
|$3,200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|$3,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|$3,200
|$2,800
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|$3,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|$3,200
|$2,400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|$3,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|COPE Thomas
|DCT
|$3,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|$3,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|104
|LICON Will
|LAC
|$3,200
|$2,000
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|$3,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|104
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|$3,200
|$3,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|$2,800
|$2,000
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|TERAMURA Miho
|TOK
|$2,800
|$2,600
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|$2,800
|$1,600
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|$2,800
|$0
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|$2,800
|$2,400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|114
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|$2,800
|$0
|$2,800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|$2,600
|$2,400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|$2,600
|$2,400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|$2,600
|$2,400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|122
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|$2,600
|$800
|$200
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|126
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|$2,400
|$1,600
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|de DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|HOWARD Robert
|DCT
|$2,400
|$0
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|$2,400
|$2,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|$2,400
|$800
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|126
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|$2,400
|$1,600
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|136
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|$2,200
|$2,000
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|136
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|$2,200
|$800
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|136
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|$2,200
|$2,000
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|139
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|139
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|$2,000
|$1,600
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|139
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|139
|PERRY Kylee
|DCT
|$2,000
|$0
|$2,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|143
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|$1,800
|$1,600
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|$1,600
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|$1,600
|$1,200
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|144
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|$1,600
|$1,600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|BANIC Maddie
|ENS
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|$1,400
|$800
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|$1,400
|$1,200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|van ROON Valerie
|IRO
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|159
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|$1,200
|$800
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|$1,200
|$400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|$1,200
|$0
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|KOZELSKY Lindsey
|DCT
|$1,200
|$400
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|SKIERKA Jakub
|NYB
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|166
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|$1,200
|$1,200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|176
|CLARK Imogen
|ENS
|$1,000
|$400
|$200
|$400
|$0
|$0
|176
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|176
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|176
|MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|$1,000
|$0
|$600
|$400
|$0
|$0
|176
|TIMMERS Pieter
|NYB
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|DELOOF Catherine
|TOK
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|FINNERTY Ian
|DCT
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|SMITH Giles
|DCT
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|SANTANA Matheus
|DCT
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|181
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|$600
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|$600
|$0
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$0
|203
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|$600
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|BARKSDALE Emma
|DCT
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|DCT
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|RULE Remedy
|DCT
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|GINGRICH Leah
|DCT
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|DEMLER Kathrin
|DCT
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|USTINOVA Daria K
|IRO
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|SWITKOWSKI Jan
|NYB
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|210
|CLAREBURT Lewis
|NYB
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|QUINTERO Christian
|TOK
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|MEDEIROS Etienne
|AQC
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0
|235
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$0