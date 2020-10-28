Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Murphy Leads Season-Long ISL Money Lists; LA & Cali Combine For Top 5 Earners

Despite not winning an individual MVP award yet, LA Current backstroker Ryan Murphy leads the season-long ISL money lists through two weeks.

Murphy has won $50,400 so far this season in two meets for the Current. Even when you factor in the swimmers with only one meet so far, Murphy’s per-match total is the highest in the league by a longshot. The difference has been the skins, where Murphy has won more than double any other swimmer with the skin race trending to backstroke both weeks for the men.

A few notes:

  • So far, four different swimmers have won the top $10,000 MVP prize. But the top 3 in MVP scoring at each meet earn bonuses. The 11 swimmers with MVP bonuses thus far are the top 11 in scoring. Tom Shields is the top earner without an MVP bonus.
  • Sarah Sjostrom is the top earner without any skins prize money. She sits #8 in money despite swimming just one meet so far, and is averaging more money than anyone but Murphy and Lilly King.
  • Caeleb Dressel gets the nice guy award. He’s the top earner who hasn’t stolen anybody’s money yet.
  • Murphy, on the other hand, has made out like a bandit with a league-leading $5200 in stolen prize money.
  • Individual scoring  has clearly outpaced relay scoring. Dressel is the individual money leader at $21,600, outscoring Murphy individually by more than $9,000. Olivia Smoliga leads all relay scorers with $4,800.
  • As we saw last year, successful teams earn their swimmers more money. The LA Current and Cali Condors have a monopoly on the top five individual earners right now, while Energy Standard and London (last year’s top two) have the top six single-meet earners so far.

Compared to Other Meets

Leaders In Per-Meet Average

Swimmer Team # of Matches
Per-Match Average
MURPHY Ryan LAC 2 $25,200
KING Lilly CAC 2 $19,400
DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 2 $19,200
SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 1 $19,200
DIENER Christian LON 1 $19,000
GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 2 $18,400
SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 2 $14,700
KAMENEVA Maria LON 1 $14,400
SAKCI Emre IRO 2 $13,000
KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 2 $12,900

Full Money Earners Through Week 2

Rank Swimmer Team Total Individual Relay Skins MVP Stolen
1 MURPHY Ryan LAC $50,400 $12,400 $2,400 $23,600 $12,000 $5,200
2 KING Lilly CAC $38,800 $14,800 $2,400 $11,600 $10,000 $2,400
3 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC $38,400 $21,600 $2,800 $4,000 $10,000 $0
4 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC $36,800 $16,000 $3,600 $7,200 $10,000 $400
5 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC $29,400 $11,000 $4,800 $9,600 $4,000 $400
6 SAKCI Emre IRO $26,000 $8,400 $2,000 $9,600 $6,000 $400
7 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO $25,800 $14,000 $1,000 $800 $10,000 $400
8 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS $19,200 $12,000 $3,200 $0 $4,000 $0
9 DIENER Christian LON $19,000 $5,600 $400 $7,000 $6,000 $0
10 SZABO Szebasztian AQC $17,800 $11,200 $2,600 $0 $4,000 $0
11 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC $16,400 $2,800 $3,600 $6,000 $4,000 $400
12 SHIELDS Tom LAC $15,200 $10,800 $4,400 $0 $0 $0
13 KAMENEVA Maria LON $14,400 $4,800 $2,400 $7,200 $0 $0
14 FLICKINGER Hali CAC $13,600 $13,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
15 APPLE Zach DCT $13,200 $8,800 $4,400 $0 $0 $0
16 MARGALIS Melanie CAC $12,800 $12,800 $0 $0 $0 $0
17 NELSON Beata CAC $12,400 $7,600 $1,200 $3,600 $0 $0
17 MACK Linnea DCT $12,400 $3,200 $1,600 $7,600 $0 $0
19 GUIDO Guilherme LON $11,600 $4,000 $1,200 $6,400 $0 $0
20 KOCH Marco NYB $10,600 $9,200 $200 $1,200 $0 $1,200
21 RESS Justin CAC $10,000 $7,200 $1,200 $1,600 $0 $0
22 WOOD Abbie NYB $9,800 $9,200 $600 $0 $0 $0
23 TOUSSAINT Kira LON $9,200 $4,800 $1,200 $3,200 $0 $0
24 WATTEL Marie LON $8,800 $5,600 $3,200 $0 $0 $0
24 PEBLEY Jacob DCT $8,800 $5,600 $3,200 $0 $0 $0
26 IRIE Ryosuke TOK $8,600 $4,000 $800 $3,800 $0 $0
26 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC $8,600 $4,400 $4,200 $0 $0 $0
28 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC $8,400 $6,000 $2,400 $0 $0 $0
29 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS $8,000 $5,600 $2,400 $0 $0 $0
30 ATKINSON Alia LON $7,600 $6,400 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
30 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC $7,600 $6,400 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
30 HANNIS Molly CAC $7,600 $4,000 $1,200 $2,400 $0 $0
33 BASSETO Guilherme IRO $7,400 $4,800 $1,200 $1,400 $0 $0
34 BILQUIST Amy DCT $7,200 $5,200 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
34 SANTOS Leonardo IRO $7,200 $7,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 HENIQUE Melanie IRO $7,200 $7,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 HOSSZU Katinka IRO $7,200 $7,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
34 ROONEY Maxime LAC $7,200 $1,600 $5,600 $0 $0 $0
39 PEATY Adam LON $6,800 $5,600 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
39 CARRARO Martina AQC $6,800 $6,800 $0 $0 $0 $0
39 SCHMITT Allison CAC $6,800 $4,000 $2,800 $0 $0 $0
42 McKEE Anton TOR $6,600 $6,400 $200 $0 $0 $0
42 ANDREW Michael NYB $6,600 $4,400 $200 $2,000 $0 $0
44 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS $6,400 $5,600 $800 $0 $0 $0
44 MANAUDOU Florent ENS $6,400 $5,600 $800 $0 $0 $0
46 RYAN Shane TOR $6,200 $3,600 $200 $2,400 $0 $0
46 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB $6,200 $5,600 $200 $400 $0 $0
48 COLEMAN Michelle TOR $6,000 $1,200 $1,600 $3,200 $0 $0
48 DUMONT Valentine AQC $6,000 $5,200 $800 $0 $0 $0
48 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC $6,000 $3,200 $2,800 $0 $0 $0
48 SANTOS Nicholas IRO $6,000 $4,800 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
52 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK $5,800 $4,000 $800 $1,000 $0 $0
52 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK $5,800 $4,800 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
54 PILATO Benedetta ENS $5,600 $3,200 $0 $2,400 $0 $0
54 OHASHI Yui TOK $5,600 $5,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
54 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC $5,600 $5,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
54 HINDS Natalie CAC $5,600 $800 $4,800 $0 $0 $0
54 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC $5,600 $2,000 $3,600 $0 $0 $0
59 le CLOS Chad ENS $5,200 $2,400 $2,800 $0 $0 $0
59 HAGINO Kosuke TOK $5,200 $5,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
59 MASSE Kylie TOR $5,200 $4,400 $800 $0 $0 $0
59 WOG Kelsey TOR $5,200 $4,400 $800 $0 $0 $0
59 GEER Margo DCT $5,200 $800 $4,400 $0 $0 $0
59 MUREZ Andi LAC $5,200 $2,000 $3,200 $0 $0 $0
59 SURKOVA Arina NYB $5,200 $4,400 $800 $0 $0 $0
59 WASICK Kasia NYB $5,200 $4,400 $800 $0 $0 $0
67 SCOTT Duncan LON $5,000 $3,600 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
68 SEEBOHM Emily ENS $4,800 $4,000 $800 $0 $0 $0
68 HANSSON Louise TOR $4,800 $3,200 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
68 SMITH Rebecca TOR $4,800 $3,200 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
68 BROWN Erika CAC $4,800 $1,200 $3,600 $0 $0 $0
68 HAAS Townley CAC $4,800 $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0
68 GALAT Bethany DCT $4,800 $4,400 $400 $0 $0 $0
68 VERRASZTO David IRO $4,800 $4,800 $0 $0 $0 $0
75 PIERONI Blake TOR $4,600 $3,200 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
75 AUBOCK Felix NYB $4,600 $4,400 $200 $0 $0 $0
77 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK $4,400 $4,000 $400 $0 $0 $0
77 ANDISON Bailey DCT $4,400 $4,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
77 ORSI Marco IRO $4,400 $3,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
77 HULKKO Ida IRO $4,400 $4,000 $400 $0 $0 $0
77 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO $4,400 $4,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
77 SELISKAR Andrew LAC $4,400 $4,000 $400 $0 $0 $0
83 HEINTZ Philip AQC $4,200 $4,000 $200 $0 $0 $0
83 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB $4,200 $4,000 $200 $0 $0 $0
85 RAPSYS Danas ENS $4,000 $4,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK $4,000 $4,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC $4,000 $800 $3,200 $0 $0 $0
85 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC $4,000 $4,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 STEWART Coleman CAC $4,000 $2,800 $400 $800 $0 $0
85 GROTHE Zane DCT $4,000 $4,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
85 HVAS Tomoe LAC $4,000 $4,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
92 KUSCH Marius LON $3,800 $1,600 $2,200 $0 $0 $0
92 HOPKIN Anna LON $3,800 $1,600 $2,200 $0 $0 $0
92 QUAH Ting Wen DCT $3,800 $200 $3,600 $0 $0 $0
95 HONDA Tomoru TOK $3,600 $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
95 WANG Eddie CAC $3,600 $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
95 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC $3,600 $800 $2,800 $0 $0 $0
95 DEVINE Abrahm DCT $3,600 $3,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
95 DELOOF Ali LAC $3,600 $2,400 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
95 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC $3,600 $2,000 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
101 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK $3,400 $3,200 $200 $0 $0 $0
101 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC $3,400 $2,800 $600 $0 $0 $0
101 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB $3,400 $3,200 $200 $0 $0 $0
104 PICKREM Sydney LON $3,200 $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
104 PRIGODA Kirill LON $3,200 $2,800 $400 $0 $0 $0
104 VAZAIOS Andreas LON $3,200 $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
104 LANZA Vini LON $3,200 $2,400 $800 $0 $0 $0
104 BRATTON Lisa TOR $3,200 $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
104 COPE Thomas DCT $3,200 $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
104 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT $3,200 $1,200 $0 $2,000 $0 $0
104 LICON Will LAC $3,200 $2,000 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
104 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC $3,200 $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
104 SMITH Brendon NYB $3,200 $3,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
114 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS $2,800 $2,000 $800 $0 $0 $0
114 TERAMURA Miho TOK $2,800 $2,600 $200 $0 $0 $0
114 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR $2,800 $2,800 $0 $0 $0 $0
114 CORREIA Breno AQC $2,800 $1,600 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
114 MIGNON Clement IRO $2,800 $0 $2,800 $0 $0 $0
114 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO $2,800 $2,400 $400 $0 $0 $0
114 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC $2,800 $2,800 $0 $0 $0 $0
114 FERREIRA Marco LAC $2,800 $0 $2,800 $0 $0 $0
122 LIMA Felipe ENS $2,600 $2,400 $200 $0 $0 $0
122 LAZOR Annie LON $2,600 $2,400 $200 $0 $0 $0
122 IMAI Runa TOK $2,600 $2,400 $200 $0 $0 $0
122 TCHORZ Alicja NYB $2,600 $800 $200 $1,600 $0 $0
126 RYLOV Evgeny ENS $2,400 $1,600 $800 $0 $0 $0
126 LITCHFIELD Max ENS $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
126 SMITH Leah TOK $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
126 de DEUS Leonardo AQC $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
126 SMALL Meghan CAC $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
126 CIESLAK Marcin CAC $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
126 HOWARD Robert DCT $2,400 $0 $2,400 $0 $0 $0
126 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO $2,400 $2,400 $0 $0 $0 $0
126 de BOER Thom IRO $2,400 $800 $1,600 $0 $0 $0
126 BECKMANN Emilie IRO $2,400 $1,600 $800 $0 $0 $0
136 DAWSON Kathleen LON $2,200 $2,000 $200 $0 $0 $0
136 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON $2,200 $800 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
136 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC $2,200 $2,000 $200 $0 $0 $0
139 BILIS Simonas ENS $2,000 $0 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
139 DELOOF Catie TOK $2,000 $1,600 $400 $0 $0 $0
139 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC $2,000 $2,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
139 PERRY Kylee DCT $2,000 $0 $2,000 $0 $0 $0
143 MARSH Alyssa LAC $1,800 $1,600 $200 $0 $0 $0
144 WILLMOTT Aimee LON $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 SHIRAI Rio TOK $1,600 $800 $800 $0 $0 $0
144 AOKI Reona TOK $1,600 $1,200 $400 $0 $0 $0
144 SATO Shoma TOK $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 EGOROVA Anna TOR $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 ANDERSON Haley CAC $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 KLENZ Ramon IRO $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 ZEVINA Daria IRO $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 KAPAS Boglarka NYB $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
144 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB $1,600 $1,600 $0 $0 $0 $0
159 BLUME Pernille ENS $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
159 BANIC Maddie ENS $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
159 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON $1,400 $800 $600 $0 $0 $0
159 FESIKOV Sergey TOR $1,400 $1,200 $200 $0 $0 $0
159 SANTOS Gabriel AQC $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
159 van ROON Valerie IRO $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
159 TETZLOFF Aly LAC $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 $0 $0
166 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS $1,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
166 SAKAI Natsumi TOK $1,200 $800 $400 $0 $0 $0
166 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK $1,200 $400 $800 $0 $0 $0
166 KISIL Yuri TOR $1,200 $0 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
166 SPAJARI Pedro AQC $1,200 $0 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
166 JACKSON Tate CAC $1,200 $0 $1,200 $0 $0 $0
166 KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT $1,200 $400 $800 $0 $0 $0
166 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO $1,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
166 SKIERKA Jakub NYB $1,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
166 RENSHAW Molly NYB $1,200 $1,200 $0 $0 $0 $0
176 CLARK Imogen ENS $1,000 $400 $200 $400 $0 $0
176 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
176 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $0 $0
176 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC $1,000 $0 $600 $400 $0 $0
176 TIMMERS Pieter NYB $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 $0 $0
181 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 LARSON Breeja ENS $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 GREENBANK Luke LON $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 LARGE Emily LON $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 THORMEYER Markus TOK $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 DELOOF Catherine TOK $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 PERSSON Erik TOR $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 APOSTALON Anika TOR $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 MEYNEN Julie TOR $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 GOVOROV Andriy TOR $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 BRUCE Tain AQC $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 SANTI Fabio AQC $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 FINNERTY Ian DCT $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 SMITH Giles DCT $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 KENNEDY Madison DCT $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 SANTANA Matheus DCT $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 GASSON Helena LAC $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 USTINOVA Daria S NYB $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
181 POPRAWA Michal NYB $800 $800 $0 $0 $0 $0
181 WIERLING Damian NYB $800 $0 $800 $0 $0 $0
203 McLAY Scott LON $600 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
203 AOKI Tomomi TOK $600 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
203 KUBOVA Simona TOK $600 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0
203 MATSUI Kosuke TOK $600 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
203 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC $600 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
203 HINDLEY Isabella IRO $600 $0 $600 $0 $0 $0
203 RICHARDS Matthew NYB $600 $400 $200 $0 $0 $0
210 STUPIN Max ENS $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 SATO Aya TOK $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 FRATUS Bruno TOK $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 SHIOURA Shinri TOK $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 CHADWICK Michael TOR $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 HAYDEN Brent TOR $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 CORDES Kevin CAC $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 BAQLAH Khader CAC $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 BENTZ Gunnar CAC $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 DRESSEL Sherridon CAC $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 BARKSDALE Emma DCT $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 RULE Remedy DCT $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 GINGRICH Leah DCT $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 DEMLER Kathrin DCT $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 LOY Andrew DCT $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 USTINOVA Daria K IRO $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 PRENOT Josh LAC $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 CARTER Dylan LAC $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 TELEGDY Adam NYB $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
210 SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 BRO Signe NYB $400 $0 $400 $0 $0 $0
210 CLAREBURT Lewis NYB $400 $400 $0 $0 $0 $0
235 ZIRK Kregor ENS $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 DAVIES Georgia ENS $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 GREVERS Matt ENS $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 QUINTERO Christian TOK $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 MEDEIROS Etienne AQC $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 STEWART Kendyl LAC $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0
235 RASMUS Claire LAC $200 $0 $200 $0 $0 $0kllllll

