Morozov’s $332K Leads All 2018 World Cup Money-Earners

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- SCM
- Results
FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE
- September 7-9, Kazan, Russia (50m)
- September 13-15, Doha, Qatar (50m)
- September 28-30, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)
- October 4-6, Budapest, Hungary (25m)
- November 2-4, Beijing, China (25m)
- November 9-11, Tokyo, Japan (25m)
- November 15-17, Singapore (25m)
Vladimir Morozov‘s $332,400 in prize money led all earners on the 2018 World Cup series. Both he and women’s champ Sarah Sjostrom cracked $300,000, and six swimmers earned six-figure prize totals.
The series champs typically wind up in the $300,000 range, owing to a $150,000 bonus for winning the overall points title. Sjostrom won $314,400 over the length of the series.
Others cracking six figures: Katinka Hosszu ($255,100), Kirill Prigoda ($171,400), Ranomi Kromowidjojo ($128,100) and Mitch Larkin ($118,200).
The dropoff from the top is typically steep in these final rankings. Six women and six men made between $30,000 and $100,000, which constitutes a solid chunk of change, though far less than pro athletes in most other sports. But of the 212 men and 179 women who earned money on the series, the vast majority earned only between a few hundred and a few thousand. In fact, only a dozen women and 14 men broke $10,000 for the series.
You can see the full money lists below:
Cluster 3 Results
Women:
- Katinka Hosszu – 144
- Sarah Sjostrom – 135
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 126
- Femke Heemskerk – 105
- Yulia Efimova – 102
- Alia Atkinson – 93
- Emily Seebohm – 78
- Kira Toussaint – 63
Men:
- Vladimir Morozov – 184
- Xu Jiayu – 158
- Kirill Prigoda – 123
- Michael Andrew – 81
- Mitch Larkin – 78
- Blake Pieroni – 66
- Wang Shun* – 60
- Li Zhuhao* – 60
*Wang Shun wins the tiebreak over Li Zhuhao due to a better top FINA performance score, 951 to 937.
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
- 7th: $4,000
- 8th: $3,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $150,000
- 2nd: $100,000
- 3rd: $50,000
Yeah, that’s a pretty steep drop off. Maybe they should extend bonuses to the top 5 series point scorers. Regardless, it’s great that this makes a pro career more possible for more of the world’s top swimmers.
