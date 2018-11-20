Morozov’s $332K Leads All 2018 World Cup Money-Earners

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

SCM

Results

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Vladimir Morozov‘s $332,400 in prize money led all earners on the 2018 World Cup series. Both he and women’s champ Sarah Sjostrom cracked $300,000, and six swimmers earned six-figure prize totals.

The series champs typically wind up in the $300,000 range, owing to a $150,000 bonus for winning the overall points title. Sjostrom won $314,400 over the length of the series.

Others cracking six figures: Katinka Hosszu ($255,100), Kirill Prigoda ($171,400), Ranomi Kromowidjojo ($128,100) and Mitch Larkin ($118,200).

The dropoff from the top is typically steep in these final rankings. Six women and six men made between $30,000 and $100,000, which constitutes a solid chunk of change, though far less than pro athletes in most other sports. But of the 212 men and 179 women who earned money on the series, the vast majority earned only between a few hundred and a few thousand. In fact, only a dozen women and 14 men broke $10,000 for the series.

You can see the full money lists below:

Cluster 3 Results

Women:

Katinka Hosszu – 144 Sarah Sjostrom – 135 Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 126 Femke Heemskerk – 105 Yulia Efimova – 102 Alia Atkinson – 93 Emily Seebohm – 78 Kira Toussaint – 63

Men:

Vladimir Morozov – 184 Xu Jiayu – 158 Kirill Prigoda – 123 Michael Andrew – 81 Mitch Larkin – 78 Blake Pieroni – 66 Wang Shun* – 60 Li Zhuhao* – 60

*Wang Shun wins the tiebreak over Li Zhuhao due to a better top FINA performance score, 951 to 937.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 8 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

7th: $4,000

8th: $3,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $150,000

2nd: $100,000

3rd: $50,000

2018 World Cup Money List