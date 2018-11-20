Rikako Ikee Continues Racing With Tokyo Swimming Center Invitational

The 50th Tokyo Swimming Center Invitational Swim Meet

Wednesday, November 21st – Sunday, November 25th

Tatsumi International Swim Center

LCM

Meet Site

On-fire Rikako Ikee of Japan continues her string of consecutive competitions by competing in the 50th Tokyo Swimming Center Invitational Swim Meet this week. Kicking off tomorrow, November 21st, the 18-year-old will be competing in the 16 & over group against rival domestic competition from her Renaissance Club, as well as from the likes of Toyo University and Waseda University.

Reigning 200m breaststroke World Record holder and 2018 Pan Pacs champion in the same event, Ippei Watanabe, is also set to make an appearance, as is rising 200m flyer Nao Horomura. Miki House swimmers Satomi Suzuki and Tomomi Aoki are also expected to race over the course of the 5-day affair.

Just last weekend Ikee cranked out a new Japanese National Record in the LCM 100 freestyle while competing at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup. The 2018 Asian Games MVP ripped a new women’s 100m freestyle national mark of 52.79 to take gold and dip under the 53-second threshold for the first time in her young career. Her outing obliterated her previous personal best and Japanese NR of 53.03 nabbed at the Japan Swim this past April. Her time registered as the Asian continental record as well.