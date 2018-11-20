FINA World Aquatic Convention Program Schedule Announced

The swimming world’s governing body, FINA, has announced the schedule for its World Aquatic Convention taking place December 8th to December 10th in Hangzhou, China, site of this year’s Short Course World Championships.

Organizing committees from the 2019 World Aquatics Championships (Gwangju, South Korea), as well as the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo, Japan) are expected to be in attendance at the 3-day affair.

Per the schedule outlined below, a total of 10 sessions will get underway over the course of the event, with the theme of ‘innovation’ threaded throughout presentations concerning ‘On-site/Off-site fan experience, digital and social media, licensing and merchandising and several others.

The convention overlaps with the 4th FINA Swimming Coaches Golden Clinic, which is slated to also run December 8th to 10th. Topics included in that specific program include adapting coaching style to different environments, the path to become a champion and road to Tokyo 2020.

FINA World Aquatic Convention Program:

Saturday 8 December

09:30 – 10:00 Welcome & Conference Opening

10:00 – 11:00 Topic 1: Hosting Aquatics – Expanding Impact for City & Sport

11:00 – 11:30 Coffee Break

11:30 – 12:30 Topic 2: On-Site Fan Experience – Creating Memories of a Lifetime

12:30 – 14:00 Lunch Break/ Networking

14:00 – 15:00 Topic 3: Off-Site Fan Experience – Reaching Fans Around the World

15:00 – 15:30 Coffee Break

15:30 – 16:30 Topic 4: Digital & Social Media – Engaging Fans In-between Events

16:30 – 17:00 Interview of the day

17:30 – 18:30 Official Opening of FINA World Aquatics Convention

Sunday December 9

10:00 – 11:00 Topic 5: Financing & Fundraising – Generating New Revenues

11:00 – 11:30 Coffee Break

11:30 – 12:30 Topic 6: Licensing & Merchandising – Tapping into New Partnerships

12:30 – 14:00 Lunch break / Networking

14:00 – 15:00 Topic 7: Anti-Doping – Ensuring Fair Play in Aquatics

15:00 – 15:30 Coffee Break

15:30 – 16:30 Topic 8: New Activities – Increasing Support

16:30 – 17:00 Round table: Aquatics Development – New Opportunities

Monday December 10

10:00 – 11:00 Topic 9: Swimming for All – Swimming for Life

11:00 – 11:30 Coffee Break

11:30 – 12:15 Round Table: Swimming for All – Swimming for Life

12:30 – 14:00 Lunch Break/ Networking

15:00 – 16:00 Extraordinary Technical Water Polo Congress

17:30 – 19:00 Official Closing of the FINA World Aquatics Convention

4th FINA Swimming Coaches Golden Clinic 2018:

Saturday December 8

10:00 – 11:00 Quality vs. Quantity, Periodisation of Training Volume

11:30 – 12:30 The Path to Become a Champion

14:00 – 15:00 Competing as part of a Training Programme

15:30 – 16:00 The Future of Large Scale Data: How to Accelerate National Program Development

Sunday December 9

0:00 – 11:00 Keys of Long-Distance Training

11:30 – 12:30 Insights of Coaching a Developed Swimmer

14:00 – 15:00 Antidoping

15:30 – 16:30 Swimmers’ Health: Doctors Working with Coaches

Monday December 10

10:00 – 11:00 The Resurgence of Canadian Swimming and Athlete Development

11:30 – 12:30 Adapting Coaching Style to Different Environments

14:00 – 15:00 Coaching Heterogeneous Groups

15:30 – 16:30 Road to Tokyo 2020