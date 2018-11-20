FINA World Aquatic Convention Program Schedule Announced

The swimming world’s governing body, FINA, has announced the schedule for its World Aquatic Convention taking place December 8th to December 10th in Hangzhou, China, site of this year’s Short Course World Championships.
Organizing committees from the 2019 World Aquatics Championships (Gwangju, South Korea), as well as the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo, Japan) are expected to be in attendance at the 3-day affair.
Per the schedule outlined below, a total of 10 sessions will get underway over the course of the event, with the theme of ‘innovation’ threaded throughout presentations concerning ‘On-site/Off-site fan experience, digital and social media, licensing and merchandising and several others.
The convention overlaps with the 4th FINA Swimming Coaches Golden Clinic, which is slated to also run December 8th to 10th. Topics included in that specific program include adapting coaching style to different environments, the path to become a champion and road to Tokyo 2020.
FINA World Aquatic Convention Program:
Saturday 8 December
09:30 – 10:00 Welcome & Conference Opening
10:00 – 11:00 Topic 1: Hosting Aquatics – Expanding Impact for City & Sport
11:00 – 11:30 Coffee Break
11:30 – 12:30 Topic 2: On-Site Fan Experience – Creating Memories of a Lifetime
12:30 – 14:00 Lunch Break/ Networking
14:00 – 15:00 Topic 3: Off-Site Fan Experience – Reaching Fans Around the World
15:00 – 15:30 Coffee Break
15:30 – 16:30 Topic 4: Digital & Social Media – Engaging Fans In-between Events
16:30 – 17:00 Interview of the day
17:30 – 18:30 Official Opening of FINA World Aquatics Convention
Sunday December 9
10:00 – 11:00 Topic 5: Financing & Fundraising – Generating New Revenues
11:00 – 11:30 Coffee Break
11:30 – 12:30 Topic 6: Licensing & Merchandising – Tapping into New Partnerships
12:30 – 14:00 Lunch break / Networking
14:00 – 15:00 Topic 7: Anti-Doping – Ensuring Fair Play in Aquatics
15:00 – 15:30 Coffee Break
15:30 – 16:30 Topic 8: New Activities – Increasing Support
16:30 – 17:00 Round table: Aquatics Development – New Opportunities
Monday December 10
10:00 – 11:00 Topic 9: Swimming for All – Swimming for Life
11:00 – 11:30 Coffee Break
11:30 – 12:15 Round Table: Swimming for All – Swimming for Life
12:30 – 14:00 Lunch Break/ Networking
15:00 – 16:00 Extraordinary Technical Water Polo Congress
17:30 – 19:00 Official Closing of the FINA World Aquatics Convention
4th FINA Swimming Coaches Golden Clinic 2018:
Saturday December 8
10:00 – 11:00 Quality vs. Quantity, Periodisation of Training Volume
11:30 – 12:30 The Path to Become a Champion
14:00 – 15:00 Competing as part of a Training Programme
15:30 – 16:00 The Future of Large Scale Data: How to Accelerate National Program Development
Sunday December 9
0:00 – 11:00 Keys of Long-Distance Training
11:30 – 12:30 Insights of Coaching a Developed Swimmer
14:00 – 15:00 Antidoping
15:30 – 16:30 Swimmers’ Health: Doctors Working with Coaches
Monday December 10
10:00 – 11:00 The Resurgence of Canadian Swimming and Athlete Development
11:30 – 12:30 Adapting Coaching Style to Different Environments
14:00 – 15:00 Coaching Heterogeneous Groups
15:30 – 16:30 Road to Tokyo 2020
