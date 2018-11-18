Ikee Continues Monumental Year with 52.79 LCM 1Free National Record

2019 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

There’s racing ‘tired’, then there’s racing ‘Rikako Ikee-style tired’, which includes clocking a new National Record after a tremendous year of a never-ending racing season.

While competing on the 2nd day of the 2019 (yes, 2019) Kosuke Kitajima Cup in Tokyo, this year’s Asian Games MVP ripped a new women’s 100m freestyle national mark of 52.79 to take gold.

Splitting 25.84/26.95, Ikee dipped under the 53-second threshold for the first time in her young career, obliterating her previous personal best and Japanese NR of 53.03 nabbed at the Japan Swim this past April. Her time also registers as the Asian continental record as well.

With her head-turning time of 52.79, Ikee tops the world rankings, but also overtakes Aussie Olympian Emma McKeon as the 14th fastest performer ever in the event.

Ikee already produced a quick 57.06 to top the podium in yesterday’s 100m fly and credits her time with Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom in Turkey as fuel for the remainder of this season.

The teen earned MVP of this Kosuke Kitajima Cup to add to her already prolific resume. In addition to winning 100m fly gold and 200m free silver at this year’s Pan Pacific Championships, Ikee became the first-ever female MVP of the Asian Games. At those Games in Jakarta, Ikee collected a massive 8 medals, including individual golds in her bread-and-butter 50m/100m free and 50m/100m fly events.

The teen will not be competing at the Short Course World Championships, but will instead be closing out her monumental year with the Tokyo Short Course Invitational next weekend.