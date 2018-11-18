Mohamed Samy Excited for NC’s after Unshaved 1:32 (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

After setting the #1 time in the nation last weekend in 1:33.75, Indiana’s Mohamed Samy did again tonight in the men’s 200 free, dipping under 1:33 in a time of 1:32.97. Samy was the only swimmer in the field who kept all four of his 50s under 24. His top time from the ACC/B1G Challenge had briefly been surpassed this morning at the Mizzou Invite by Mikel Schreuders (1:33.61). Samy’s PB stands at 1:31.73 from last season’s NCAAs.

Grant House of the Sun Devils was Samy’s closest challenger, actually making up ground on him with a final 50 of 23.68, as he set a new best time in 1:33.34 to get by his 1:33.47 from the 2018 NCAAs. Coleman Stewart of NC State stepped out of his usual sprint free/back/fly events and rattled off a very impressive 1:34.46 for 3rd, setting another best time after dropping half a second this morning in 1:36.25.

Indiana’s Zach Apple (1:34.68) and Thomas Vanderbrook (1:34.96) were also sub-1:35, with Vanderbrook’s swim being a massive personal best.