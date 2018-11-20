Full Final 2018 FINA World Cup Point Standings

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

SCM

FULL FINA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

September 7-9 , Kazan, Russia (50m)

, Kazan, Russia (50m) September 13-15 , Doha, Qatar (50m)

, Doha, Qatar (50m) September 28-30 , Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m)

, Eindhoven, Netherlands (25m) October 4-6 , Budapest, Hungary (25m)

, Budapest, Hungary (25m) November 2-4 , Beijing, China (25m)

, Beijing, China (25m) November 9-11 , Tokyo, Japan (25m)

, Tokyo, Japan (25m) November 15-17 , Singapore (25m)

Sarah Sjostrom and Vladimir Morozov won the 2018 World Cup titles. See the full point totals for all competing athletes below.

WORLD CUP SCORING

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

Each athlete can swim an unlimited amount of events, but only their best three finishes count for points.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

Singapore PERFORMANCE BONUSES:

Women:

Alia Atkinson, 100 breast: 1:02.74 = 981 FINA points Sarah Sjostrom, 50 fly: 24.63 = 969 FINA points Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 50 fly: 24.64 = 968 FINA points

Men:

Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.31 = 999 FINA points Xu Jiayu, 100 back: 48.98 = 995 FINA points Mitchell Larkin, 100 back: 49.38 = 971 FINA points

2018 World Cup Point Standings