Minakov Hits Lifetime Best 50 Fly In Russian Semifinal

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year-old Andrei Minakov already wrangled up 100m fly gold here in Kazan at the 2020 Russian Swimming Championships, but the Stanford commit is well on his way to bagging the 50m fly gold as well.

In this morning’s heats, Minakov clocked a swim of 23.29 as a sign of how low he may take this thing, with this AM outing already sitting .10 inside his previous PB of 23.39 from last year’s World Junior Championships. There in Budapest, that time garnered Minakov the silver medal behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy’s gold medal-worthy 23.37.

Slicing off more time come tonight’s semifinal, Minakov roared to the wall in a time of 23.05 when all was said and done, clearing the field easily to take lane 4 for tomorrow night’s big dance. His new 23.05 lifetime best also outperforms the previous Russian Junior Record, which stood at the 23.14 Vladyslav Bukhov put on the books earlier this year.

With his 23.05 clocking tonight, Minakov enters the list of all-time performers worldwide in the 50m fly, tying USA’s Eugene Godsoe and Venezuela’s Albert Subraits in the 25th slot with still the final yet to go.

