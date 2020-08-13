TX Distance Specialist Andrew Guziec Chooses Notre Dame for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Aquatic Club distance specialist Andrew Guziec has verbally committed to Notre Dame’s class of 2025.

I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at Notre Dame! Huge thanks to everyone who has supported me along the way! I cannot wait to be a part of this incredible team! GO IRISH!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.37

500 free – 4:30.05

1000 free – 9:24.80

1650 free – 15:37.63

100 breast – 58.37

200 breast – 2:03.95

Going into the 2019-20 season, Guziec had bests of 1:43.4/4:39.3/9:32.0/15:59.2 in the 200/500/1000/1650 free. Between the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in December, the Texas 5A high school champs in February and the 2020 Speedo Sectionals at College Station in February, Guziec has made massive improvements in all of the aforementioned events.

At the 2020 Texas 5A champs, representing Memorial High School, Guziec touched fourth in the 200 free and 500 free.

Notre Dame’s distance group has been led by All-American Zach Yeadon the last three seasons; Yeadon recently announced his transfer to Cal with one season of eligibility remaining. The Irish still return rising sophomore Jack Hoagland, a 2020 NCAA qualifier and the 2020 ACC runner-up in the mile.

Guziec joins #17 Chris Guiliano, Max Myers, Owen Grimaldi and Nick Tommasone in Notre Dame’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.