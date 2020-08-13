2020 Sette Colli Trophy: Lisa Mamie Topples Swiss Record #2

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

As originally reported:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.72 2018

Italian Record – Ilaria Scarcella, 2:23.32 2009

GOLD – Lisa Mamie (SUI) 2:24.27 *National Record

SILVER – Martina Carraro (ITA) 2:25.67

BRONZE – Fransesca Fangio (ITA) 2:25.74

Following up on her individual 100m breast national record already logged here in Rome, Swiss swimmer Lisa Mamie made it happen in this 2breast race as well.

Touching in a time of 2:24.27, Mamie sliced .20 off of her own Swiss standard of 2:24.47 she produced at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. That time from Gwangju 21-year-old in 10th place out of the semi-finals.

Runner-up tonight went to Martina Carraro, with her effort tonight of 2:25.67 checking in as a new lifetime best. Her time overtakes her previous PB of 2:25.96 she logged in Riccione last year for the Italian national title.

Francesca Fangio was next in line on the medal stand this evening in 2:25.74, the 4th fastest time of her career.