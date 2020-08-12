Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Day 1 of the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy brought the heat, both on the deck in terms of high temperatures nearing 100F, as well as in the pool with elite performances.

We already saw Italian Gabriele Detti come within half a second of his own 400m free national record, while Lisa Mamie of Switzerland nailed her first-ever 100m breast time under the 1:07 threshold.

Let’s see what day 2 brings us from Rome, with a reminder that, for the first time in history, this Sette Colli doubles as the Italian National Championships.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 56.04 2015
Italian Record – Elena Di Liddo, 57.04 2019

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Kristof Milak (HUN), 1:54.19 2019
Italian Record – Federico Burdisso (ITA), 1:54.39 2019

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Aya Terakawa (JPN), 59.42 2012
Italian Record – Margherita Panziera, 58.92 2019

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Michael Andrew (USA), 53.40 2019
Italian Record – Simone Sabbioni (ITA), 53.34 2016

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Ilaira Cusinato (ITA), 4:34.65 2018
Italian Record – Alessia Filipi, 4:34.34 2008

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – David Verraszto (HUN), 4:07.47 2017
Italian Record – Luca Marin, 4:09.88 2007

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Pernille Blume (DEN), 52.72 2018
Italian Record – Federica Pelligrini, 53.18 2016

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Alessandro Miressi (ITA), 48.25 2018
Italian Record – Alessandro Miressi, 47.92 2018

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 29.84 2018
Italian Record – Benedetta Pilato, 29.98 2019

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Alessia Filippi (ITA), 8:30.70 2018
Italian Record – Simona Quadarella, 8:14.99 2019

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 7:43.06 2016
Italian Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 7:39.27 2019

  • GOLD – 
  • SILVER – 
  • BRONZE – 

 

yaboi

Anyone know how to possibly get the stream in USA? Tried finding a suitable VPN but don't want to have to pay just for a couple days of streaming.

