Rising Frenchman Mewen Tomac Destroys Age Record With 24.88 50 Back

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

While competing day 1 of the 2020 Sette Colli, visiting French teenager Mewen Tomac put up a new National Age Record in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Beating the likes of Italian Simone Sabbioni, 18-year-old Tomac stopped the clock in a super speedy time of 24.88 to mark the Frenchman’s first-ever outing under 25 seconds.

Entering this meet, Tomac’s lifetime best and French Age Record stood at the 25.61 he produced in the prelims of the 2018 French Championships. As such, his time in Rome tonight overtook that previous outing by .28 seconds to stand atop the podium.

Tomac owns his nation’s French Age Records for 18-year-olds in this 50m back, as well as the 100m (54.17) and 200m (1:58.31) distances. He finished 4th in the 100m back at the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships but took bronze in the 200m back.

