After Ten Best Times During Pandemic, Peter Sacca Verbals to Georgia for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam's College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news.

Fast-improving sprinter Peter Sacca has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia class of 2025. Sacca trains with Spartans Aquatic Club in Norcross, Ga.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study as a BULLDOG!! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me on this journey #godawgs🐾

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.34

100 free – 45.32

100 back – 50.47

100 fly – 48.68

200 fly – 1:52.19

200 IM – 1:50.88

Sacca has had a remarkable improvement arc since the pandemic hit the United States in March and pools shuttered across the country, forcing swimmers to try to access private pools, purchase endless pools, do open water training and otherwise attempt creative workarounds.

He has gone lifetime bests on ten different occasions between two Spartans Aquatic Club intrasquad meets: five at their July intrasquad, the return to racing post-shutdown, and five this past weekend at their August intrasquad.

Here’s a breakdown of his progression:

Event Pre-Pandemic July Intrasquad August Intrasquad 50 free 21.05 20.73 20.34 100 free 47.57 – 45.32 100 back 51.75 50.47 – 100 fly 49.5 48.96 48.68 200 fly 1:53.98 1:52.19 – 200 IM 1:53.78 1:52.04 1:50.88

Georgia only had one swimmer under 20.0 in the 50 free and 44.0 in the 100 free last year in rising sophomore Dillon Downing (19.32/43.09). Top butterflier Camden Murphy, 45.36/1:40.93 last season, has one year of eligibility left with Georgia.

Sacca is the latest addition to a huge class of 2025 so far for the Bulldogs, which includes Arie Voloschin, Keegan Streett, Reese Branzell, TJ Pittenger, Henre Louw, Jackson Bates, Mitchell Norton, Ryan Wylie, Sam Parker, Brennan Cheney and Zach Kohm.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

