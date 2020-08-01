Georgia Nabs Indiana High School State Runner-Up Keegan Streett for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Southeastern Swim Club’s Keegan Streett, a rising senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana, has verbally committed to Georgia for fall 2021.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia. I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for helping me reach this goal. Go Dawgs!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.25

100 free – 45.23

200 free – 1:37.08

500 free – 4:33.68

200 IM – 1:54.47

Streett is a strong freestyler, though he especially excels in mid-distance, toting a nice 1:37.0 in the 200.

At the 2020 Indiana (IHSAA) high school state champs, Streett was the 200 free runner-up with his lifetime best and he finished fifth in the 100 free, also in best. Additionally, he led off Hamilton Southeastern’s fifth-place 400 free relay and split a 20.67 on their 200 free relay, which tied for second.

Georgia just graduated Walker Higgins, their top mid-distance swimmer (1:33.4/4:13.0 last season). In the 200 free, they return Grant Norgan (1:34.2) for one more year and Zach Hils (1:35.1) for three.

Streett joins Reese Branzell, TJ Pittenger, Henre Louw, Jackson Bates, Mitchell Norton, Ryan Wylie, Sam Parker, Brennan Cheney and Zach Kohm in UGA’s class of 2025.

