Venezuelan National Team-er Julianna Penner Verbals to Hawaii for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

California-based Julianna Penner has verbally committed to Hawaii’s class of 2025. She’s a rising senior at View Point High School in Calabasas, Calif., and she’s part of Venezuela’s national team.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Hawaii! It’s a dream to return to the state where I began my life and first learned to swim. I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for all their love and support throughout this process. Go Bows!! 🤙🏼

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 5:03.78

1000 free – 10:19.41

1650 free – 17:45.44

100 fly – 58.66

200 fly – 2:05.18

At Penner’s last SCY meet in December, the CA-NV Speedo Sectionals, she raced with Team Santa Monica and hit lifetime bests in the 500 free, 1000 free and 200 fly. At the 2019 CIF Southern – Division 3 Section Championships last May, Penner finished sixth in the 500 free and 13th in the 100 fly.

With Team Venezuela, Penner raced at the 2019 World Junior Championships and the 2019 Central American and Caribbean (CCCAN) Championships. At World Juniors, her highest finish came in the 1500-meter free (17:34.20), while she won silver medals at the CCCAN Champs in the 800 free (9:17.57) and 200 fly (2:20.35).

Hawaii has been led by Phoebe Hines the last four seasons in distance; she was an All-American in the mile in 2019 and also scored at NCAAs in the event in 2018, and she’s a four-time MPSF conference champion in the mile and a three-time champ in the 500.

Penner will overlap with the top returning distance freestyler, Anna Friedrich, while she could come in as the top 200 butterflier as her current best is better than anyone went in the 2019-20 season.

Penner joins Colorado-based breaststroker Kira Hobbs in Hawaii’s class of 2025 on the women’s side.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.