Colorado HS State Finalist Kira Hobbs Chooses Hawaii for 2021

Kira Hobbs of Littleton, Colo., has verbally committed to Hawaii for fall 2021. Hobbs trains with Highlands Ranch Aquatics and is a rising senior at Dakota Ridge High School.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Hawaii at Manoa to continue my swimming and academic career. A huge thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have all supported me along the way! GO BOWS!!🤙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 25.05

100 free – 52.84

100 breast – 1:03.45

200 breast – 2:18.15

200 IM – 2:09.33

Hobbs is primarily a breaststroker, and she’s coming off of a 2019-20 Colorado high school season where she placed third in the 100 breast at the 2020 CHSAA 4A Championships. She hit her lifetime best 1:03.45 to finish third in that race in February, and she also touched ninth in the 200 IM.

Hobbs helped Dakota Ridge to a CHSAA 4A title in the 400 free relay with a 52.19 third leg split, while she added a 29.81 split swimming breast on their fourth-place 200 medley relay.

Hawaii, one of the better mid-major programs in the country, has had success in breaststroke the last few years. In 2018, Franziska Weidner was an All-American in the 100 breast with a seventh-place finish at NCAAs that year in a time of 59.12. Rising senior Kionna Clayton has led the Rainbow Warriors since Weidner’s departure; Clayton has been 1:00 in the 100 in her three seasons with Hawaii, while she’s taken her 200 breast from 2:15 as a freshman to 2:13 as a sophomore and 2:11 this past season.

Clayton, along with the bulk of Hawaii’s breaststroke group, only have a year of eligibility left, so they may not overlap with Hobbs. Meanwhile, Hobbs will come in right on A-final level scoring speed at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference level; she would’ve been at the upper end of B-finals in both breaststroke events at the conference meet in 2020.

Hobbs joins Julianna Penner in Hawaii’s class of 2025 on the women’s side.

