Alayna Carlson from MOR Announces Pledges Verbal Commitment to LSU

Alayna Carlson, a rising senior at Millbrook High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to Louisiana State University for 2021-22.

“I am extremely blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Louisiana State University! I’d like to thank to my coaches, teammates, family and friends for helping me get to where I am today. Geaux tigers🐯💜”

Carlson swims for coach Mike Laubacher in the North Raleigh Senior Elite group at Marlins of Raleigh. A versatile swimmer, she competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the ATOM December Invitational, finishing 2nd in the 100 back, 5th in the 200 back, 8th in the 50 free, and 11th in the 100 free and picking up PBs in the 100/200 back and 200 IM.

In high school swimming, she has qualified for the North Carolina High School 4A State Championships in the 100 back all three years, and in the 50 free as a sophomore. Her highest finish was 9th in the 100 back (56.82) at the 2019 state meet.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.85

100 free – 52.71

50 back – 26.71

100 back – 56.78

200 back – 2:04.77

100 fly – 58.09

Carlson will arrive in Baton Rouge with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Abby Maoz, Emily Pawlaski, Jenna Bridges, Peyton Curry, Reagan Sweeney, and Sasha Ramey, just as LSU’s top backstroker Cassie Kalisz (25.06/52.89/ 1:54.76) graduates. She will overlap two years with Katarina Milutinovich (25.67/53.56/2:01.61) and Emily Van De Wiele (26.44/55.44) and one with Brittany Thompson (25.82/55.07/1:58.54). The Tigers had 7 sub-24 sprint freestylers, including Olivia Taylor (22.44), Milutinovich (22.73), Natalie Kucsan (23.23), and Van De Wiele (23.39), all of whom will be on campus with Carlson.

