GHSA 1-5A State Champion Idris Muhammad Gives Verbal Nod to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Idris Muhammad, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Atlanta, Georgia, has verbally committed to swim for Purdue University in the class of 2025.

A rising senior at Atlanta’s Druid Hills High School, Muhammad won the 100 back () and placed 3rd in the 50 free (21.13) at the Georgia High School 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet. He also led off the 12th-place 200 medley relay (23.73) and anchored the 200 free relay (20.53) in prelims.

Muhammad does his year-round swimming with Dynamo Swim Club. He was invited, along with his coach Ian Murray, to be one of the 48 athletes to participate in the 2020 National Diversity Select Camp in Colorado Springs in May. At Southern Premier in March, he unleashed a ton of lifetime bests (50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM) while finaling in the 50 free (7th), 100 free (13th), 200 free (18th), 100 back (4th), and 200 back (21st). He competed in the 50 free and 100 back at 2019 Winter Juniors East, and in the 100/200 free, 200 back, 100 fly and 200 IM a week earlier at Georgia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships. Last summer, he placed 8th in the 50 free (23.96 in prelims) and 13th in the 100 back (59.09) at USA Swimming Futures Championships in Greensboro. That meet also produced lifetime bests in the LCM 100 free (54.39), 200 free (1:59.10), and 100 fly (1:01.27).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.87

100 free – 46.49

200 free – 1:41.56

100 back – 49.67

200 back – 1:49.54

100 fly – 53.37

200 IM – 1:55.90

Muhammad will join future class of 2025 Boilermakers Brady Samuels and Lance Lesage. It took 20.04/44.22/1:37.00 in free and 48.21/1:46.04 in back to score at 2020 B1G Men’s Championships. Muhammad would have been among Purdue’s top-5 100 backstrokers in 2019-20. He will have the opportunity to train with Michael Juengel (47.00/1:43.75), Brett Riley (48.35/1:44.24), Jack Smith (49.58/1:46.51), and Blake Ratliff (50.95/1:49.78). Purdue had 8 sub-21 sprinters on the roster this year. He will overlap with Ryan Hrosik (19.51/43.92), Nikola Aćin (19.52/43.44), Nick Sherman (19.71/46.05), and Keelan Hart (20.48/43.90).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.