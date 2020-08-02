Daily Swim Coach Workout #171

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck

Warm-up your choice 1-2-3

1 x 1200 on 20:00

Drills [focus on catch and hand acceleration]

1 x 50 on 1:20 scull 5 with face in, swim 5 with head up, focus on fingertip position in catch

1 x 50 on 1:20 2×2 drill, one cycle head up, one cycle head down, focus on fingertip position in catch and hand acceleration

1 x 50 on 1:20 Extreme catch-up focus on hand acceleration front to back

3x

1 x 50 on 1:05 25 drill 1/25 drill 2

1 x 50 on 1:05 25 drill 2/25 drill 3

1 x 50 on 1:05 25 drill 3/25 swim strong

Rest 2:00 put on sox, have fins ready

Resistance

3x

1 x 25 on :30 swim to mid pool

3 x 25 on :30 [10 vertical DK strong, focus on kicking both directions

1 x 25 on :30 [10 vertical streamline flutter kicks strong

1 x 25 on 1:30 swim to wall, start from dead stop, 6DK+SAOK

After round #1 add fins under sox, After round #2 fins only



Rest 2:00 take off gear, climb out

Tempo/Power set

4x

1 x 15 on :40 running start 6DK+3 cycles

1 x 15 on :40 dead stop 6DK+3 cycles

1 x 20 on 1:00 start in super-hero power kick in place, race to wall on whistle



2:00 rest to sort lanes and review set below

VO2Max set

#SPR [Freestyle

12 x 50 on :55 [[email protected] first 50 on 200 feel, [email protected]]

Rest 1:00

8 x 50 on 1:05 [3 @ middle 50 of 200 feel, 1 @ EZ]

Rest 1:00

4 x 50 on 1:15 [all @ last 50 of 200 feel]



#XShort-SPR [Primary race stroke]

6 x 50 on 1:50 [All at first 50 on 100 feel]

Rest 1:00

4 x 50 on 2:10 [All at middle 50 of 100 feel]

Rest 1:00

2 x 50 on 2:30 [All @ last 50 of 100 feel]



2:00 prep for next set

K-AEC [endurance kick set for aerobic capacity]

1 x 100 cruise kick on 2:10

1 x 50 strong kick on 1:00

2 x 25 fast kick on :25

2 x 100 cruise kick on 2:10

2 x 50 strong kick on 1:00

4 x 25 fast kick on :25

6 x 50 on 1:05 [or Lajos’ go] Max19-20 SPL smooth and Max 4 breaths