Daily Swim Coach Workout #171

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
10:00 dynamic warm-up on deck
Warm-up your choice 1-2-3
1 x 1200 on 20:00
Drills [focus on catch and hand acceleration]
1 x 50 on 1:20 scull 5 with face in, swim 5 with head up, focus on fingertip position in catch
1 x 50 on 1:20 2×2 drill, one cycle head up, one cycle head down, focus on fingertip position in catch and hand acceleration
1 x 50 on 1:20 Extreme catch-up focus on hand acceleration front to back
3x
1 x 50 on 1:05 25 drill 1/25 drill 2
1 x 50 on 1:05 25 drill 2/25 drill 3
1 x 50 on 1:05 25 drill 3/25 swim strong
Rest 2:00 put on sox, have fins ready
Resistance
3x
1 x 25 on :30 swim to mid pool
3 x 25 on :30 [10 vertical DK strong, focus on kicking both directions
1 x 25 on :30 [10 vertical streamline flutter kicks strong
1 x 25 on 1:30 swim to wall, start from dead stop, 6DK+SAOK
After round #1 add fins under sox, After round #2 fins only
Rest 2:00 take off gear, climb out
Tempo/Power set
4x
1 x 15 on :40 running start 6DK+3 cycles
1 x 15 on :40 dead stop 6DK+3 cycles
1 x 20 on 1:00 start in super-hero power kick in place, race to wall on whistle
2:00 rest to sort lanes and review set below
VO2Max set
#SPR [Freestyle
12 x 50 on :55 [[email protected] first 50 on 200 feel, [email protected]]
Rest 1:00
8 x 50 on 1:05 [3 @ middle 50 of 200 feel, 1 @ EZ]
Rest 1:00
4 x 50 on 1:15 [all @ last 50 of 200 feel]
#XShort-SPR [Primary race stroke]
6 x 50 on 1:50 [All at first 50 on 100 feel]
Rest 1:00
4 x 50 on 2:10 [All at middle 50 of 100 feel]
Rest 1:00
2 x 50 on 2:30 [All @ last 50 of 100 feel]
2:00 prep for next set
K-AEC [endurance kick set for aerobic capacity]
1 x 100 cruise kick on 2:10
1 x 50 strong kick on 1:00
2 x 25 fast kick on :25
2 x 100 cruise kick on 2:10
2 x 50 strong kick on 1:00
4 x 25 fast kick on :25
6 x 50 on 1:05 [or Lajos’ go] Max19-20 SPL smooth and Max 4 breaths
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Primary set is to build anaerobic capacity. Also a mix of drills with focus on freestyle/fly catch and some endurance kicking and some dolphin kick work
Matt Williams
Assistant Coach/Sprint Group Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Northern Michigan University
