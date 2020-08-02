NAG Record Holder Zoe Skirboll Swims First Post-Quarantine Races in Pittsburgh

Racer X Zombie Time Trial

August 1, 2020

Fox Chapel Racquet Club, Pittsburgh, PA

SCY (25y) course

Results on Meet Mobile: “RACER X ZOMBIE TIME TRIAL”

Racer X Aquatics in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hosted the first sanctioned meet in the Allegheny Mountain LSC since March on Saturday.

This weekend’s meets are the first events where swimmers are allowed to swim times that will qualify them for meets beyond the LSC level, as USA Swimming’s special post-quarantine rules expired at the end of August. All swims that otherwise meet guidelines can now be used to qualify for meets like Sectionals, Junior Nationals, Futures, and Nationals.

Several lifetime bests were set at the meet. That includes one new personal record for 15-year old Talia Bugel.

She swam a new best time in the 200 yard back of 2:02.25, which was the top result in that event. That improves upon her 2:03.74 set back in 2018. While she missed her best time in the 100 back (57.27 off a best of 55.68), which is an event where she’s a Winter Junior National qualifier, swimming a best time in the longer of the two races while emerging from the training disruptions caused by the coronavirus is an encouraging sign.

In the 200 back, she was followed by fellow 15-year old Aidan Ochoa, who also swam a best time in 2:03.50 to finish as the fastest male.

Other Noteworthy Results: