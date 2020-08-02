NAG Record Holder Zoe Skirboll Swims First Post-Quarantine Races in Pittsburgh

Racer X Zombie Time Trial
- August 1, 2020
- Fox Chapel Racquet Club, Pittsburgh, PA
- SCY (25y) course
- Results on Meet Mobile: “RACER X ZOMBIE TIME TRIAL”
Racer X Aquatics in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania hosted the first sanctioned meet in the Allegheny Mountain LSC since March on Saturday.
This weekend’s meets are the first events where swimmers are allowed to swim times that will qualify them for meets beyond the LSC level, as USA Swimming’s special post-quarantine rules expired at the end of August. All swims that otherwise meet guidelines can now be used to qualify for meets like Sectionals, Junior Nationals, Futures, and Nationals.
Several lifetime bests were set at the meet. That includes one new personal record for 15-year old Talia Bugel.
She swam a new best time in the 200 yard back of 2:02.25, which was the top result in that event. That improves upon her 2:03.74 set back in 2018. While she missed her best time in the 100 back (57.27 off a best of 55.68), which is an event where she’s a Winter Junior National qualifier, swimming a best time in the longer of the two races while emerging from the training disruptions caused by the coronavirus is an encouraging sign.
In the 200 back, she was followed by fellow 15-year old Aidan Ochoa, who also swam a best time in 2:03.50 to finish as the fastest male.
Other Noteworthy Results:
- National Age Group Record breaker and USA Swimming Junior Nationals finalist Zoe Skirboll didn’t hit any lifetime bests at the meet, but she was very close in at least one event, the 100 free. She swam 51.00 on Saturday, which just-missed her previous best time of 50.31 set at the 2019 NCSA Junior Nationals meet. Skirboll also swam 2:02.72 in the 200 IM, 1:52.26 in the 200 free, 55.60 in the 100 fly, and 23.84 in the 50 free in a busy session.
- 15-year old Zach Zornan Ferguson, who turned 15 about a month ago, swam a new best time in the 100 free of 46.50. That cuts down his old best time of 47.33. He also swam a 21.47 in the 50 free, which is just .09 seconds away from his best time. That also ranks him among the top 50 in the 15 & under age group nationally this season.
- 17-year old Jacob McCarran dropped almost a second from his previous lifetime best to go 2:05.53 in the 200 breaststroke. He also swam a best time in the 100 fly, which is not a primary event for him, of 55.89. McCarran is a rising high school senior who has not yet announced a commitment to swim in college.
