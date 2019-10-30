Local Freestyler Ryan Wylie Verbally Commits to University of Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Wylie, a high school junior at Oconee County High School in Georgia, has verbally committed to the University of Georgia. The announcement keeps him close to home – his high school is only 8 miles from the university, and he trains with the Athens Bulldog Swim Club, the school’s club arm.

Wylie has long been a very good middle-distance swimmer, but as a high school sophomore really made a big leap forward in the mile. In total last season, he improved his lifetime best in the 500 free by 5-and-a-half seconds, and his lifetime best in the mile by 19 seconds. The 500 free time that he swam to place 2nd at the Georgia High School 1A-5A (small schools) state championship meet ranked him 13th season-wide among 15-and-unders last year.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.79

100 free -46.60

200 free – 1:39.97

500 free – 4:30.93

1000 free – 9:36.10

1650 free – 15:47.91

200 back – 1:55.68

200 fly – 1:52.45

200 IM – 1:55.16

400 IM – 4:07.85

The distance freestyles are an area where the rebuilding Bulldogs had some success last season. At the SEC Championships, they had 4 of the top 11 finishers in the mile, including then-junior Kevin Miller in 4th place, and put 2 swimmers in the A-final of the men’s 500, including 4th-place finisher Walker Higgins. Last season, freshman Andrew Abruzzo, who came to the Bulldogs as a World Junior Champion in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, dropped 5 seconds from his lifetime best in the 500 yard free and 4 seconds from his lifetime best in the mile.

Ryan’s older brother, Robert, swam briefly at West Virginia.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

