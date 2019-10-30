Dolfin Swim of the Week: Notre Dame Freshman Jack Hoagland Shines In 500 Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Notre Dame entered the 2019-2020 season with our 12th-ranked recruiting class nationally on the men’s side. And the early returns are excellent.

New Mexico’s Jack Hoagland was considered more of an IMer/breaststroker coming out of high school, with career-bests of 1:47.02/3:49.30 in the IMs and 1:58.8 in breaststroke. But perhaps his most impressive swim this college season has been a 4:24.83 in the 500 free last week against Purdue.

Hoagland ranks #4 nationally in that event while rattling his own lifetime-best. As of the end of 2017, his lifetime-best in the 500 was 4:30.12. But since then, he’s been shedding time like crazy. He went 4:28.1 in February of 2018, then 4:25.0 a month later. Last December, he cut to 4:23.2, and then hit a 4:22.98 for a career-best last March. His dual meet time against Purdue stacks up as the fourth-best swim of his career, and easily his best mid-season swim.

While it’ll take a much bigger drop to make an NCAA impact there, the improvement is very relevant to his 400 IM prospects – Hoagland’s growing endurance could make him a major factor in a standout class for the Fighting Irish men.

