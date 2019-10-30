Coleen Gillilan Clocks 52.7 100 Fly As Notre Dame Sweeps Purdue

NOTRE DAME vs PURDUE (Men’s and Women’s Meet)

October 25th, 2019

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Notre Dame – 168 Purdue – 132

MEN

Notre Dame – 181 Purdue 119

Notre Dame swept Purdue in a dual meet meet on Friday, October 25th, in West Lafayette. The Fighting Irish downed the Boilermakers 168-132 in the women’s meet, and won even bigger, 181-119, in the men’s meet.

Women’s recap:

Notre Dame freshman Coleen Gillilan was on fire in West Lafayette, winning all 3 of her individual events and helping the ND 200 medley relay to victory in the first event of the meet. Individually, Gillilan first took the 200 fly in a season best of 1:58.50. The time comes in just under her previous season best of 1:58.57. Next, Gillilan took the 100 fly in a very quick 52.70, marking her first sub-53 performance of the season. She took the race out well, splitting 24.65 on the first 50. Gillilan then finished up her meet with a 1:59.22 season best in the 200 IM, thanks to great splitting all the way around. She split 26.01/29.98/33.90/29.33 respectively, with the fastest splits in the field in every stroke except freestyle. Gillilan also provided a 28.29 breaststroke split on the winning Notre Dame 200 medley relay. Carly Quast led the squad off in 25.77, followed by Gillilan, Cailey Grunhard (24.18), and Abbie Dolan (23.08) for a final time of 1:41.32.

After leading off that relay, Carly Quast went on to win the 100 back, clocking a 55.09. That time comes in under her previous best of the season (55.39). Abbie Dolan also won both the 200 free and 500 free. Dolan, a 200 free specialist, finished in a speedy 1:48.43 in the 200, besting the field by over 2 seconds. She swam her fastest 500 of the season, 4:54.11, beating out teammate Luciana Thomas (4:55.16). Dolan also led off the runner-up 400 free relay in 51.02. Luciana Thomas won the 100 free in 9:59.94.

Purdue swept the breaststroke events with two different swimmers. Boilermaker breaststroke star Jinq En Phee took the 100 breast with a 1:02.10, besting the field by a full 1.5 seconds. Purdue also went 1-2-3 in the race, with Riley Kishman coming in 2nd (1:03.63), and Sylvia Kobylak taking 3rd (1:04.15). Kobylak, a freshman, went on to take the 200 breast with a 2:14.08, which was a particularly fast swim considering she was 1:04.15 in the 100, then took the 200 out in 1:04.9. Phee came in 2nd in that race with a 2:16.42.

Other event winners:

Men’s recap:

Freestyle star Zach Yeadon had a big day for Notre Dame, taking the 200 free, 100 free, and helping the ND 400 free relay to victory. Yeadon led an impressive 1-2-3 punch by ND in the 200 free, leading the field with a 1:37.34. Notre Dame freshmen Jack Hoagland and Cason Wilburn coming in 2nd and 3rd respectively with times of 1:38.32 and 1:39.56. Another ND freshmen, Liam Hutchinson, swam the 5th fastest time in the field (1:41.19). Yeadon went on to win the 100 free in 44.95, marking his first flat-start 100 free of the season. He also went on to split 44.93 on the 3rd leg of the 400 free relay. Wilburn led that relay off in 46.36, and was followed by Aaron Schultz (43.96), Yeadon, and Sadler McKeen (43.96), finishing under 3:00 in 2:59.21.

Hoagland went on to win the 500 free, speeding to a 4:24.83 in his first 500 of the season. Will Cumberland was another double event winner for Notre Dame, sweeping the backstrokes. In the 100 back, Cumberland finished a 50.25. He then swam a 1:49.05 to win the 200 back.

Purdue’s Trent Pellini pulled off a double win, taking the 100 breast and 100 fly. The top Purdue breaststroker touched in 54.65 in the 100 breast, clearing the field by nearly 2 seconds. He went on to swim a 48.59 in the 100 fly, out-touching Notre Dame’s Zach Smith by .1 seconds. Smith got out to a very fast start, touching the 50 wall in 22.49, compared to Pellini’s 23.01. Pellini got the better of Smith on the back half, roaring home in 25.58 to Smith’s 26.20. Smith had already won the 200 fly earlier in the meet, clockign a 1:48.88.

Other event winners:

50 free: Ryan Hrosik (Purdue) – 20.51

1000 free: Nick McDowell (Purdue) – 9:14.87

400 IM: Max Miranda (Notre Dame) – 3:56.80

1 meter diving: Greg Duncan (Purdue) – 375.15

3 meter diving: Greg Duncan (Purdue) – 404.63

PRESS RELEASE – NOTRE DAME:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In their second road meet of the season, the No. 18 Notre Dame men and No. 23 Irish women’s swimming and diving teams collected a sweep of Purdue on Friday at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

The Irish men prevailed 181-119 over the Boilermakers, led by sophomore Zach Yeadon with three wins on the night. Yeadon was victorious in the 200 and 100 freestyles, and combined with Cason WIlburn, Aaron Schultz and Sadler McKeen to win the 400 free relay.

Notre Dame’s men also won the 200 medley relay with the ‘A’ squad of Jack Montesi, Matt Limbacher, Zach Smith and Schultz, as well as the 200 butterfly (Smith), the 200 backstroke (William Cumberland), 200 breaststroke (Josh Bottelberghe), 500 free (Jack Hoagland) and 400 IM (Max Miranda). Additionally, diver David Petrison scored a 325.50 in the platform event, which broke a school record and qualified as an NCAA zone score despite its exhibition status at the meet.

Freshman Coleen Gillilan and senior Abbie Dolan led the Irish women with outstanding performances in the 168-132 team victory. Gillilan collected four total wins, including three NCAA ‘B’ cut times. First she combined with Dolan, Carly Quast and Cailey Grunhard in the 200 medley relay, then made ‘B’ times in the 200 butterfly (1:58.50), 100 butterfly (52.70) and 200 IM (1:59.22).

Dolan added wins in the 200 and 500 freestyles, in addition to the 200 medley relay victory.

Also winning for the Irish women were Luciana Thomas (1,000 free), Carly Quast (100 back), Kelly Jacob (50 free) and Bayley Stewart (200 back).

“I thought our teams bounced back from our last meet in fine form,” head coach Mike Litzinger said. “We had a very big week in terms of training, and the competitive response was solid. The group was able to swim some events that they wouldn’t necessarily have an opportunity to and took full advantage with those splashes. David Petrison set a new Notre Dame record in the 10-meter tower event (scored as an exhibition), Zach Yeadon took the 100 and 200 free, Coleen was outstanding again winning three individual events.

“Next week we have Louisville and that will be a great challenge for us. If we expect to compete with them, our energy and focus will need to pick up.”

The Irish return to road action next Friday, November 1, when they take on Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville at 5 p.m. ET.

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center

Oct. 25, 2019

No. 18 Notre Dame (M) 181, Purdue 119

PRESS RELEASE – PURDUE:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Emily Bretscher , Greg Duncan and Trent Pellini all won a pair of individual events to account for a combined six of Purdue swimming & diving’s 12 victories in dual meet action Friday vs. nationally ranked Notre Dame at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

The Fighting Irish won both sides of the co-ed dual, which featured final scores of 168-132 for the women and 181-119 for the men.

Bretscher and Duncan each swept the springboard diving events. Pellini demonstrated his versatility by winning both the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly. That trio of Boilermakers accounted for team season-best marks in each of those victories. Combined, Purdue posted team season bests in 25 of the 32 events contested Friday.

The Purdue women not only swept the breaststroke events, but did so in dominant fashion. Jinq En Phee won the 100 breast vs. UND for the third year in a row. She teamed up with Riley Kishman and Sylvia Kobylak for a 1-2-3 finish in the event. Kobylak later won the 200 breast for her first collegiate victory, with Phee finishing second.

The Boilermakers also enjoyed 1-2-3 finishes in a pair of freestyle event. The men’s trio of Ryan Hrosik , Nikola Bjelajac and Ryan Lawrence went 1-2-3 in the 50 free. Megan Johnson and Claire Abbasse touched the wall simultaneously in the 100 free, teaming with Gretta DeCoursey for a 1-2-3 in the event. Abbasse earned her first collegiate victory in an individual event in the process. Including last Friday’s intrasquad meet, Johnson is now 3-for-3 in 100 free wins early this season.

Johnson was also a big part of the most thrilling finish of the night. She anchored Purdue’s 400 free relay team to victory, out touching UND’s Rachel Wittmer by .02 hundredths of a second thanks to a 100 split of 50.73. Only Whittmer had a better split (50.32) in the entire race. Gretta DeCoursey , Kendra Bowen and Abbasse also contributed to the relay victory.

Nick McDowell (1,000) and Pellini (100 breast) won events vs. the Fighting Irish for the second year in a row as well. They were also part of exciting finishes. McDowell and UND’s Sadler McKeen kept pace with each other over all 40 lengths of the pool in the 1,000, with McDowell eventually winning by seven tenths of a second. Pellini out touched UND’s Zach Smith by one tenth of a second in the 100 fly.

Duncan impressed with big scores in the dive well, winning on 1-meter with a 375-point list and on the 3-meter with a 400-point list. He was victorious on 3-meter by 60 points over teammate Ben Bramley and bested UND’s top finisher by 78.98 points. Bretscher won with a 300-point list on 1-meter and 350-point list on 3-meter. She won on 3-meter by 40 points.

Freshmen Keelan Hart , Michael Juengel and Mallory Jump joined upperclassmen Bretscher, Duncan, McDowell and Pellini as Boilermakers to be their team’s top finishers in multiple individual events.

Purdue returns to action Friday, Nov. 8 for a dual meet at No. 3/10 Tennessee.