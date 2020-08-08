54-Second Breststroker, 44-Second Freestyler Arie Voloschin Changes Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Recent high school graduate Arie Voloschin has changed his verbal commitment from the University of Cincinnati to the University of Georgia. He will take a gap year and enroll at Georgia next fall as a member of Georgia’s class of 2025.

Voloschin, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at the Dynamo Swim Club, committed to Cincinnati in January of this year. At the time, his commitment was a huge coup for the Bearcats. His best time of 54.8 in the 100 breaststroke already would have ranked him 4th in school history, and he had the sprint freestyle times to be an immediate-impact four relay contributor.

Since that time, he’s dropped a few tenths in his best event, the 100 breaststroke, and almost a full second in the 100 free. In February, he became the Georgia 4A-5A High School State Champion in the 100 free. He was disqualified in finals of the 100 breaststroke after touching first in 54.09 for a double kick on his pullout.

He also took a big bite out of his best time in the 200 breaststroke, dropping three-and-a-half seconds to give him more diverse event options.

Voloschin’s Best Times

When Committing to Cincinnati When Committing to Georgia 50 free 20.84 20.45 100 free 45.64 44.67 100 fly 50.06 50.06 100 breast 54.82 54.57 200 breast 2:10.41 2:06.83

Voloshin’s best 100 breaststroke time in long course is 1:04.33, and he’s been 24.0/52.9 in the 50 and 100 meter freestyles, respectively.

He’ll help bolster one of Georgia’s lowest-scoring groups at last year’s SEC Championships. Jack Demolin, then a junior, was the bright spot for the Bulldogs, finishing 11th in the 100 breast (52.85) and 7th in the 200 breast (1:53.94).

Georgia has 2 breaststrokers coming in as part of their next 2 recruiting classes to replace Demolin, who is scheduled to exhaust his eligibility in the 2020-2021 season. Connor Haigh will join the Bulldogs this fall (55.17/2:00.75), while Jackson Bates is due to arrive with Voloschin in the fall of 2021 (56.21/2:01.20).

That breaststroke group will be training under one of the best breaststrokers in school history, NCAA Champion Neil Versfeld. Versfeld rejoined the program as an assistant coach prior to last season.

Georgia also had the last-place 400 free relay at last year’s SEC Championship meet, and Voloschin’s best times could immediately slot him onto Georgia’s sprint free relays, though the program is improving in that department thanks to the likes of freshman Dillon Downing.

