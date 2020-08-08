Swimming’s TopTenTweets: I Wonder If You Know How They Live in Tokyo?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I have never seen such a good dog??

10.

A momma bear swimming across a lake with her cub on her head pic.twitter.com/j2XiGC7MlY — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) August 5, 2020

Every summer league coach ever knows what this is like.

9.

Podophobists, look away.

8.

Cause I got a really big team and they need some really big rings.

7.

i just remembered when i lived in vegas the school i was going to made me take swimming as PE & it was my second class of the day & it was god awful. i had wet/crazy hair the entire rest of the day & i smelled horrible. safe to say i hated going to school there. — gab (@GuhhBee) August 3, 2020

Feeling personally attacked.

6.

Make sure you register this week! We start practice ONE WEEK from today!! https://t.co/7Zcsk1VMyj — Coach Peterson 🏊🏼‍♀️ (@HDJHHS_SWIM) August 4, 2020

Didn’t we just finish canceling the end of HS swim season and now you’re telling me it’s here again?

5.

Can’t believe how time flies, 8 years ago to the minute we won gold❤️🇿🇦 grateful for all the support I’ve had over the last 8years and hoping one day I will have this moment again, stay positive everyone during these trying times🙏🏼 #olympic #champion #grateful #2O2One pic.twitter.com/PF7w3ALGtq — Chad Le Clos (@chadleclos) July 31, 2020

Iconic photo.

4.

National was at a different pool this am and had to cut practice a little short due to lightning. Told kids I was sorry we couldn’t finish workout. One swimmer responded, “Its ok. Thank you for finding these pools for us to practice. I know it’s not easy right now.” Day made. — Ryan Sprang (@GPACCoachRyan) August 6, 2020

Appreciated it more after we all lost it.

3.

“This is perfect” – Cody Miller

2.

Four years ago today we made some special memories together – Happy anniversay boys! @Olympics @adam_peaty @swimiller 🤜🤛🙏 pic.twitter.com/JWGmzgfSKq — Cameron van der Burgh OIS (@Cameronvdburgh) August 7, 2020

And they’ll all become dads together over the next few months.

1.

2021 anthem.

