Winter Juniors-Qualifying Backstroker Norah Hay Verbally Commits to Utah

Norah Hay from Sugar Land, Texas has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Utah beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at the University of Utah! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for making this journey possible. Go Utes❤️”

Hay is entering her senior year at John Foster Dulles High School. She swims year-round with Katy Aquatic Team For Youth and specializes mainly in back and free. Hay is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back, with most of her best times coming from 2019 College Station Sectionals, where she finaled in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. At 2019 Winter Juniors West, Hay competed in the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly. In February, she won the 200 back and finaled in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at Gulf Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. Her best SCY times include:

200 back – 1:58.86

100 back – 55.76

50 back – 26.63

400 IM – 4:27.76

200 IM – 2:06.39

100 fly – 56.49

50 free – 24.00

100 free – 51.72

Utah women finished 7th of 8 teams at 2020 Pac-12 Championships. Hay’s best times would have scored in the C finals of the 100 back and 200 back. She will join the Utes with class of 2025 verbal commits Maile Andresen (another 55-second 100-backstroker) and Milla Ruthven (distance free).

