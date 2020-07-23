Winter Juniors Qualifier Maile Andresen Sends Verbal Commitment to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maile Andresen, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Concord, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2021-22.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Utah. I’m looking forward to continuing my swim career with the amazing coaches and team. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for supporting me throughout the years. Go Utes!”

Andresen is a rising senior at Northgate High School. Although her junior year high school season was canceled this spring, she had a strong showing in 2019 as a sophomore at CIF-North Coast Section Championships and was honored as one of SwimSwam’s Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming in May 2019. At the NCS meet, she was runner-up in the 100 free (51.02) and came in 4th in the 100 back (55.60). She also swam on two Northgate relays, leading off both the 2nd-place 200 free relay (23.80) and the 9th-place 400 free relay (51.93).

Andresen swims year-round with Terrapins Swim Team. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 back and a Futures qualifier in the 100 free, 200 back, and 100 fly. In March, she won the 100 free, was runner-up in the 50 free and 200 back, and took 3rd in the 200 free at the 2020 Juanita Allington Senior Meet hosted by Clovis Swim Club. Andresen scored a quintet of lifetime bests in December at the 71st Husky Invitational. The meet’s SCY prelims/LCM finals format meant she took home PBs in the SCY 50 free (23.37), 200 back (2:04.28), and 100 fly (57.32) and the LCM 50 free (26.75) and 100 back (1:05.20). She ended up 2nd in the 50 free, 9th in the 100 back, and 21st in the 100 fly.

Andresen will join the Utes’ class of 2025 with Milla Ruthven. She is most likely to contribute in sprint free and backstroke, and would have been a top-5 performer in the 50/100 free and 100 back this past season.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.37

100 free – 50.77

200 free – 1:53.15

100 back – 55.11

200 back – 2:04.28

100 fly – 57.32

