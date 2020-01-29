Loveland Distance Specialist Milla Ruthven Verbals to Utah for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Milla Ruthven of the Loveland Swim Club in Colorado has verbally committed to the University of Utah. She will join the Utah class of 2025.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:53.16

500y free – 4:54.98

1000y free – 10:03.59

1650y free – 17:04.14

200y fly – 2:03.63

200y IM – 2:08.67

400y IM – 4:21.66

Ruthven’s best event is the 500 free, though she can go up to the mile and is strong in the 400 IM, too.

At the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, Ruthven went her lifetime best in the mile (17:04.14) to place 19th overall. This past summer, at the 2019 Mount Hood Sectionals, Ruthven placed sixth in the 400 free (4:25.07) and 800 free (9:01.78) and touched seventh in the mile (17:20.70).

Ruthven would’ve been Utah’s #4 500 freestyler on last year’s roster. In 2018-19, they were led by Sara McClendon (4:47.19), a current junior. McClendon also led the way for the Utes in the mile (16:20.96). In the 400 IM, Utah just graduated Jordan Anderson, a 2019 Pac-12 A-finalist (4:08.75) who raced at NCAAs.

Ruthven is the first public 2025 commit for Utah.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.