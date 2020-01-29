Reece Whitley, Youssef Selim Earn Pac-12 Weekly Swimming and Diving Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Reece Whitley of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and ARIZONA STATE’s Youssef Selim was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Reece Whitley, So., California (Lafayette Hill, Pa.)

Whitley had a standout performance in California’s second of two consecutive dual meet victories last weekend by breaking three Spieker Aquatics Complex pool records versus Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 25. The former Pac-12 Freshman of the Year set individual pool records in the 100- (52.77) and 200-yard (1:53.65) breaststroke in addition to swimming a 23.85 split on the second leg of the Bears’ pool-record swim in the 200 medley relay (1:25.14). This marks the sophomore’s first-career Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor.

ALSO NOMINATED: Evan Carlson, ASU; Will Macmillan, STAN.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Youssef Selim, Sr., Arizona State (Cairo, Egypt)

Selim swept three springboard events in last weekend’s competition as No. 13 Arizona State competed against No. 19 Stanford and No. 2 California on Jan. 24th and Jan. 25th, respectively. The senior won the 3-meter springboard with a score of 408.83 and the 1-meter with a score of 354.00 versus the Golden Bears. He then put up a season-high 409.50 in the 3-meter against Stanford, marking his third victory of the weekend. Selim earns his third Pac-12 diving honor this season as he was named Pac-12 Diver of the Month in November, and Pac-12 Diver of the Week Jan. 8.

ALSO NOMINATED: Noah Vigran, STAN.

