Beata Nelson Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Swimmer of the Week
Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
Sr. – Madison, Wis. – Verona – Psychology
- Collected three first-place finishes against Northwestern last weekend
- Recorded first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100-yard backstroke (51.98), 200-yard backstroke (1:54.18) and 200-yard IM (1:56.24)
- Broke three Wisconsin pool records at her final home meet as a Badger
- Garners her sixth career Swimmer of the Week award and third of the season
- Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Beata Nelson (Jan. 15, 2020)
Diver of the Week
Markie Hopkins, Northwestern
Fr. – Mission Viejo, Calif. – Capistrano Valley Christian – Undecided
- Recorded four NCAA Zone qualifying scores at a pair of meets this weekend
- Qualified for NCAA Zones and finished first in the 3-meter (331.58) and second in the 1-meter (271.35) in the win against Cincinnati
- Earned first place in the 1-meter (267.23) and 3-meter (298.80) while qualifying for NCAA Zones in the victory versus Wisconsin
- Earns her first career Diver of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Diver of the Week: Olivia Rosendahl (Nov. 14, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Ally Larson, Northwestern
London, England – American School in London – Economics
- Collected seven podium finishes in two meets last weekend
- Finished first in the 200-yard butterfly (1:56.32) and second place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:46.98), collecting NCAA B-cut times in both events in the win against Cincinnati
- Finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.08) in the victory versus Wisconsin
- Garners her first career Freshman of the Week
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Hannah Brunzell (Jan. 22, 2020)
2019-20 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Allie Klein, So., MICH
F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH
Oct. 2
No selections
Oct. 9
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA
F: Millie Sansome, IOWA
Oct. 16
S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU
D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Oct. 23
S: Abigal Cabush, So., ILL
D: Taylor Shegos, So., ILL
F: Mallory Jump, PUR
Oct. 30
S: Tevyn Waddell, Sr., MINN
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Claire Abbasse, PUR
Nov. 6
S/F: Hannah Brunzell, Fr., NU
D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA
Nov. 13
S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Sr., MINN
D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA
F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU
Nov. 20
S: Terka Grusova, So., RU
D: No Selection
F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU
Nov. 27
S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Dec. 4
No selections
Dec. 11
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH
Dec. 18
S: Kelsey Drake, Jr., IOWA
D: Jayah Mathews, Jr., IOWA
F: Millie Sansome, IOWA
Dec. 25
No selection
Jan. 1
No selections
Jan. 8
S: Freya Rayner, Jr., OSU
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Jan. 15
S: Noelle Peplowski, So., IND
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Jan. 22
S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH
D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN
F: Hannah Brunzell, NU
Jan. 28
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Markie Hopkins, Fr., NU
F: Ally Larson, NU
