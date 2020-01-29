Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Beata Nelson Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week

January 29th, 2020 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Beata Nelson, Wisconsin

Sr. – Madison, Wis.  – Verona – Psychology  

  • Collected three first-place finishes against Northwestern last weekend
  • Recorded first-place finishes and NCAA B-cut times in the 100-yard backstroke (51.98), 200-yard backstroke (1:54.18) and 200-yard IM (1:56.24)
  • Broke three Wisconsin pool records at her final home meet as a Badger
  • Garners her sixth career Swimmer of the Week award and third of the season
  • Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Beata Nelson (Jan. 15, 2020)

 

Diver of the Week

Markie Hopkins, Northwestern

Fr. – Mission Viejo, Calif. – Capistrano Valley Christian – Undecided

  • Recorded four NCAA Zone qualifying scores at a pair of meets this weekend
  • Qualified for NCAA Zones and finished first in the 3-meter (331.58) and second in the 1-meter (271.35) in the win against Cincinnati
  • Earned first place in the 1-meter (267.23) and 3-meter (298.80) while qualifying for NCAA Zones in the victory versus Wisconsin
  • Earns her first career Diver of the Week award
  • Last Northwestern Diver of the Week: Olivia Rosendahl (Nov. 14, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Ally Larson, Northwestern

London, England – American School in London – Economics

  • Collected seven podium finishes in two meets last weekend
  • Finished first in the 200-yard butterfly (1:56.32) and second place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:46.98), collecting NCAA B-cut times in both events in the win against Cincinnati
  • Finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.08) in the victory versus Wisconsin
  • Garners her first career Freshman of the Week
  • Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Hannah Brunzell (Jan. 22, 2020)

 

 

2019-20 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Allie Klein, So., MICH

F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH

 

Oct. 2

No selections

 

Oct. 9

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA

F: Millie Sansome, IOWA

 

Oct. 16

S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU

D: Sam Tamborski, So., IOWA

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Oct. 23

S: Abigal Cabush, So., ILL

D: Taylor Shegos, So., ILL

F: Mallory Jump, PUR

 

Oct. 30

S: Tevyn Waddell, Sr., MINN

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Claire Abbasse, PUR

 

Nov. 6

S/F: Hannah Brunzell, Fr., NU

D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA

 

Nov. 13

S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Sr., MINN

D: Jayah Mathews, Sr., IOWA

F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU

 

Nov. 20

S: Terka Grusova, So., RU

D: No Selection

F: Sofia Chichaikina, RU

 

Nov. 27

S: Calypso Sheridan, Jr., NU

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Dec. 4

No selections

 

Dec. 11

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Kaitlynn Sims, MICH

 

Dec. 18

S: Kelsey Drake, Jr., IOWA

D: Jayah Mathews, Jr., IOWA

F: Millie Sansome, IOWA

 

Dec. 25

No selection

 

Jan. 1

No selections

 

Jan. 8

S: Freya Rayner, Jr., OSU

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Jan. 15

S: Noelle Peplowski, So., IND

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Emily Bretscher, Jr., PUR

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Jan. 22

S: Maggie MacNeil, So., MICH

D: Joy Zhu, So., MINN

F: Hannah Brunzell, NU

 

Jan. 28

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Markie Hopkins, Fr., NU

F: Ally Larson, NU

