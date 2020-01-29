Burdisso Earns Big Ten Men’s Swimmer & Freshman Of The Week Honors Back-To-Back

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer AND Freshman of the Week

Federico Burdisso, Northwestern

Fr. – Pavia, Italy – Mount Kelly – Major: Undeclared

• Won five individual titles and contributed to a relay crown in Northwestern’s dual meets against Cincinnati and Wisconsin last weekend

• Broke the Northwestern pool record in the 200 free (1:34.15) and the Wisconsin pool record in the 100 fly (:47.48) and posted an NCAA ‘B’ cut time in the 500 free (4:20.84) in the win over the Bearcats

• Earns his second consecutive and career Swimmer of the Week honor

• Last Northwestern Swimmer of the Week: Federico Burdisso (Jan. 22, 2020)

• Collects his third consecutive and career Freshman of the Week accolade

• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Federico Burdisso (Jan. 22, 2020)

Diver of the Week

Jacob Fielding, Ohio State

So. – Los Angeles, Calif. – Maranatha – Major: Psychology

• Placed second on the one-meter (349.70) and three-meter (380.90) boards at the four-team Shamrock Invitational at Notre Dame last weekend

• Recorded NCAA Zone qualifying marks in both events

• Garners his fourth career Diver of the Week award and first this season

• Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Joseph Canova (Jan. 22, 2020)

2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Sept. 25

S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH

D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH

F: River Wright, MICH

Oct. 9

S: Anze Fers-Erzen, So., IOWA

D: Anton Hoherz, Jr., IOWA

F: Michael Huebner, IOWA

Oct. 16

S: Michael Daly, So., PSU

D: Jake Butler, Fr., MINN

F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU

Oct. 23

S: Paul DeLakis, Jr., OSU

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Keelan Hart, Fr., PUR

Oct. 30

S: Max McHugh, So., MINN

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Gavin Olson, MINN

Nov. 6

S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH

D: Yohan Eskrik-Parkinson, So., NU

F: Marcus Mok, NU

Nov. 13

S: Max McHugh, So., MINN

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Gavin Olson, MINN

Nov. 20

S: Jason Mathews, So., OSU

D: None selected

F: Thomas Watkins, OSU

Nov. 27

S: Mohamed Samy, Sr., IND

D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR

F: Michael Juengel, PUR

Dec. 11

S: Max McHugh, So. MINN

D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH

F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU

Jan. 15

S: Tommy Cope, Sr., MICH

D: Mory Gould, Jr., IND

F: Federico Burdisso, NU

Jan. 22

S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU

D: Joseph Canova, Jr., OSU

F: Federico Burdisso, NU

Jan. 29

S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU

D: Jacob Fielding, So., OSU

F: Federico Burdisso, NU