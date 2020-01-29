Burdisso Earns Big Ten Men’s Swimmer & Freshman Of The Week Honors Back-To-Back

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer AND Freshman of the Week
Federico Burdisso, Northwestern
Fr. – Pavia, Italy – Mount Kelly – Major: Undeclared
• Won five individual titles and contributed to a relay crown in Northwestern’s dual meets against Cincinnati and Wisconsin last weekend
• Broke the Northwestern pool record in the 200 free (1:34.15) and the Wisconsin pool record in the 100 fly (:47.48) and posted an NCAA ‘B’ cut time in the 500 free (4:20.84) in the win over the Bearcats
• Earns his second consecutive and career Swimmer of the Week honor
• Last Northwestern Swimmer of the Week: Federico Burdisso (Jan. 22, 2020)
• Collects his third consecutive and career Freshman of the Week accolade
• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Federico Burdisso (Jan. 22, 2020)
Diver of the Week
Jacob Fielding, Ohio State
So. – Los Angeles, Calif. – Maranatha – Major: Psychology
• Placed second on the one-meter (349.70) and three-meter (380.90) boards at the four-team Shamrock Invitational at Notre Dame last weekend
• Recorded NCAA Zone qualifying marks in both events
• Garners his fourth career Diver of the Week award and first this season
• Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Joseph Canova (Jan. 22, 2020)
2019-20 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Sept. 25
S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH
D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH
F: River Wright, MICH
Oct. 9
S: Anze Fers-Erzen, So., IOWA
D: Anton Hoherz, Jr., IOWA
F: Michael Huebner, IOWA
Oct. 16
S: Michael Daly, So., PSU
D: Jake Butler, Fr., MINN
F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU
Oct. 23
S: Paul DeLakis, Jr., OSU
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Keelan Hart, Fr., PUR
Oct. 30
S: Max McHugh, So., MINN
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Gavin Olson, MINN
Nov. 6
S: Miles Smachlo, Sr., MICH
D: Yohan Eskrik-Parkinson, So., NU
F: Marcus Mok, NU
Nov. 13
S: Max McHugh, So., MINN
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Gavin Olson, MINN
Nov. 20
S: Jason Mathews, So., OSU
D: None selected
F: Thomas Watkins, OSU
Nov. 27
S: Mohamed Samy, Sr., IND
D: Greg Duncan, Jr., PUR
F: Michael Juengel, PUR
Dec. 11
S: Max McHugh, So. MINN
D: Ross Todd, Jr., MICH
F: Daniel Raisanen, PSU
Jan. 15
S: Tommy Cope, Sr., MICH
D: Mory Gould, Jr., IND
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
Jan. 22
S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU
D: Joseph Canova, Jr., OSU
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
Jan. 29
S: Federico Burdisso, Fr., NU
D: Jacob Fielding, So., OSU
F: Federico Burdisso, NU
Go cats!