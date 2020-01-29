Cal’s Weitzeil, Thai Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that Abbey Weitzeil of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the week and Briana Thai of CALIFORNIA was named Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Abbey Weitzeil, Sr., California (Saugus, Calif.)

Weitzeil (Saugus, Calif.) dominated in Cal’s dual meets this weekend, helping lead the Bears to wins over Arizona (196-101) on Friday and Arizona State (192.5-97.5) on Saturday. The senior swimmer won all eight of her races in the home meets, breaking a pair of Cal dual-meet and Spieker Aquatics Complex records in the process. Against Arizona, Weitzeil lowered the mark in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.79, snapping the previous record of 48.06 she co-held. Against ASU, Weitzeil set a new mark of 21.73 in the 50 free. The senior swimmer also won the 200 free vs. ASU by nearly 4.5 seconds.

Weitzeil’s performance helped the Bears extend their undefeated record to 5-0. This is the second time this season Weitzeil has been named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

Also Nominated: Katie Drabot, Stanford

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Briana Thai, Jr., California (Alhambra, Calif.)

Thai (Alhambra, Calif.) swept the diving events in Cal’s dual meets this weekend, helping lead the Bears to wins over Arizona (196-101) on Friday and Arizona State (192.5-97.5) on Saturday. Thai won the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events during both days of competition. Against the Wildcats, the junior diver posted a 3-meter score of 294.60, besting second place by over 50 points.

Thai’s performance helped the Bears extend their undefeated record to 5-0. This is the time first this season Thai has been named Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

Also Nominated: Carolina Sculti, Stanford.

