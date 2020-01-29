Beyond the Pancakes: A Different Take on the “Club Team Mentality”

In Practice + Pancakes, SwimSwam takes you across the country and through a practice day in the life of swimming’s best athletes. It breaks down training sessions, sub sets, and what every team is doing to be at their best. But why are they doing things that way? In Beyond the Pancakes, we dive inside the minds of coaches and athletes, getting a first hand look at why they do the things they do, and where their minds are pointed on the compass of evolution as a swimmer.

When SwimSwam went to visit Lone Star Aquatic Club, we saw some things there that we thought were pretty novel. However, perhaps the most novel thing we witnessed was head coach Adam Depmore’s philosophy on how to run his team, which can be summarized into: Safe and Scalable Fun.

As opposed to many teams, which run through rigorous 6K+ yard workouts morning and night in which attendance is mandatory for the top groups, Lone Star puts more of an emphasis on what each individual might want or need. Adam wants the kids to enjoy their time at Lone Star and gain general athleticism as well as a good swimming skill set.

He also encourages trying other sports, even at the high school level. If they decide to commit to another sport, Depmore can be happy knowing they enjoyed their time in swimming, hopefully gained something they can take with them, and may come back to it one day.