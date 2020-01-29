Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Beyond the Pancakes: A Different Take on the “Club Team Mentality”

In Practice + Pancakes, SwimSwam takes you across the country and through a practice day in the life of swimming’s best athletes. It breaks down training sessions, sub sets, and what every team is doing to be at their best. But why are they doing things that way? In Beyond the Pancakes, we dive inside the minds of coaches and athletes, getting a first hand look at why they do the things they do, and where their minds are pointed on the compass of evolution as a swimmer.

When SwimSwam went to visit Lone Star Aquatic Club, we saw some things there that we thought were pretty novel. However, perhaps the most novel thing we witnessed was head coach Adam Depmore’s philosophy on how to run his team, which can be summarized into: Safe and Scalable Fun.

As opposed to many teams, which run through rigorous 6K+ yard workouts morning and night in which attendance is mandatory for the top groups, Lone Star puts more of an emphasis on what each individual might want or need. Adam wants the kids to enjoy their time at Lone Star and gain general athleticism as well as a good swimming skill set.

He also encourages trying other sports, even at the high school level. If they decide to commit to another sport, Depmore can be happy knowing they enjoyed their time in swimming, hopefully gained something they can take with them, and may come back to it one day.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Erik

Love it!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!