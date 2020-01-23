Practice + Pancakes: Lone Star Aquatics Take Stability Training to a New Level

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

I took a drive up the road from Austin to Round Rock, where at the Chasco Family YMCA, you can find Lone Star Aquatics putting in work. They have a pretty different philosophy on training than most other club teams (one that might even get highlighted in a future video…).

Their dryland work really stood out to me, and to kick things off, they typically warm up using Indo boards. They do a variety of exercises on them, including squats, push ups, planks, med ball throws… you name it, they balance it. After that, they had a pretty intricate plyometric set, including ladder jumps, box jumps, and burpee work.

Once in the water, my favorite part of their workout was the use of “kick balls”, which are floating toys use to help with stability in the water. For their main set, Lone Star had a 25 ladder dedicated to Chad Stein, a former Lone Star swimmer who passed away.