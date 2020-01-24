Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Teri McKeever Receives Big Raise in Latest Contract Extension

The new contract extension for Cal women’s swimming & diving head coach Teri McKeever, which officially took effect on January 1st, 2020, will see her annual base salary rise to $242,500 through April 30th, 2024. That comes in addition to a number of potential performance bonuses (many of which are very high probabilities to happen).

In 2018, McKeever’s base salary was $200,978, in addition to $14,000 in “other pay” (usually bonuses). The Cal men’s swimming & diving team’s head coach Dave Durden had a base salary of $206,925 in 2018, which totalled to $260,675 when “other pay” was included.

By comparison, in 2004, McKeever’s base pay was $77,970.

During her career, McKeever has led Cal to 4 NCAA and 4 Pac-12 team championships. In 2019, they were the NCAA Championship runners-up, which was their 11th-consecutive top 3 finish. She was named the 2019 CSCAA National and Pac-12 Coach of the Year, and was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame.

Among many international appointments, McKeever was the head coach of the 2012 U.S. Olympic women’s swimming team.

Maximum Performance Bonuses:

  • Pac-12 Coach of the Year – $2,000
  • National Coach of the Year – $3,000
  • Coach is named to Olympic or World Championship Coaching Staff – $3,000
  • Student-Athlete named to Olympic or World Championship team – $2,000
  • Per Individual American or World Record Broken – $3,000
  • Team Wins Pac-12 Championship – $4,000
  • Per Individual or Relay NCAA Title – $2,000
  • Team finishes in Top 4 at NCAA Championship – $13,000
  • Team finishes in Top 2 at NCAA Championship – $12,000
  • Team wins NCAA Championship – $10,000

McKeever’s Base Pay by Year:

  • 2011 – $140,268
  • 2012 – $140,268
  • 2013 – $143,190
  • 2014 – $158,609
  • 2015 – $169,617
  • 2016 – $173,704
  • 2017 – $180,720
  • 2018 – $200,978

@JakeShell

Deserves 350 at minimum. Several making more than 240 with fewer Nattys (if any).

31 minutes ago
Spencer

She is drastically underpaid… I know swimming doesn’t generate a ton of money but, she is winning national titles.🤷🏻‍♂️What is Durden making?

17 minutes ago
Wowswim

They definitely deserve equal pay at least both have too many nation champion and Olympians to count

12 minutes ago
Spencer

Answer my own question he is making $215,000. What the hell? She’s been there decades longer than he has.

14 minutes ago

