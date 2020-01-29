2019 Winter Juniors A-Finalist Jacques Rathle Chooses Auburn for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker/IMer Jacques Rathle of Crawfish Aquatics in Louisiana has verbally committed to the Auburn University class of 2025.

“I am beyond blessed and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Auburn University. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew that I was home. Thanks to my family, teammates, and all of my coaches through the years.🦅🦅 #WAREAGLE #WDE”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 21.73

100y free – 45.78

200y free – 1:41.36

100y breast – 55.74

200y breast – 2:00.94

200y IM – 1:48.06

400y IM – 3:50.17

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Rathle was an A-finalist in the 400 IM, where he touched sixth. He was also 14th in the 200 IM, 21st in the 100 breast, and 23rd in the 200 breast.

In high school competition, with ED White High School, Rathle is undefeated at the Division 3 State Championship level. He’s won the 100 breast and 200 IM at each meet in his three high school state meets thus far.

While he’s outside scoring times at the SEC level right now, he would’ve been just a tenth off the 400 IM C-final cut off last season. Auburn only scored a single point in that event last year, too. With his best times, Rathle is faster than anyone on the Auburn roster has been this season in the IM’s (including their mid-season suited meet). Auburn is also going to graduate top breaststroker Spencer Rowe after next season, though Rathle will get two seasons with freshman and #2 breaststroker Tyler Babinec.

Rathle joins Fletcher Hayes, Grant Davis, Andrew Simmons, and Nate Stoffle in Auburn’s class of 2025.

