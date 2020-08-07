Brooks Curry Drops 19.7/43.7 Sprint Free Swims at Dynamo Intrasquad

2020 DYNAMO FRESH START – CHAMBLEE
- August 7-9, 2020
- Atlanta, GA
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Results on Meet Mobile: Dynamo Fresh Start- Chamblee
At one of Dynamo Swim Club’s post-lockdown meets, Brooks Curry stole the show with two big sprint efforts today in Atlanta.
Curry, a rising sophomore at LSU and the defending SEC champion in the 100 free, turned in a 19.73 in the 50 free and a 43.79 in the 100 free. He wasn’t entirely far off of his lifetime best in the 50 free (19.30), and he was about two seconds back of his 100 free best (41.81). Both of his bests in the 50 and 100 are from the 2020 SEC Championships.
Dynamo sisters Tristen Ulett and Rye Ulett both competed today, each tackling three events. T. Ulett, an incoming Louisville freshman, hit times of 55.33 in the 100 fly, 56.44 in the 100 back and 2:04.19 in the 200 IM. R. Ulett, a rising junior in high school, posted a 1:59.18 in the 200 back as well as a 57.86 in the 100 fly and 53.08 in the 100 free.
Rising Georgia sophomore Ian Grum put up a strong swim in the 100 back, clocking a 47.31 to win the event easily. His lifetime best there is a 46.56 from the 2020 SEC Champs.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- Quinn Harron, an incoming Harvard freshman, won the 100 breast (56.33), 100 fly (50.66) and 200 IM (1:54.69), going undefeated today.
- Brooks Curry‘s younger sister Peyton Curry, an LSU ’25 commit, won the 100 free (51.47), 100 back (56.35) and 200 free (1:50.62).
- Incoming LSU freshman Parker Bragg won the 200 back in a 1:49.47.
- 15-year-old Catie Choate posted a 56.77 in the 100 back and 51.77 in the 100 free.
Some great times and great that they’re back in the water competing. Really good to see.
