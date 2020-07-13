Peter Sacca Finishes Intrasquad with 5th Best Time in 5 Swims

SPARTANS AQUATIC CLUB RED VS. GOLD MEET

The Spartans Aquatic Club’s first meet since March concluded on Sunday in Norcross, Georgia at the Greater Atlanta Christian School. Rising uncommitted high school senior Peter Sacca finished his meet with a 5th personal best time in 5 races when he won the 200 IM.

Sacca swam a 1:52.04 in the 200 IM to win the race by 6 seconds. That undercut his previous best time of 1:53.78. That gives him a new bonus standard for Winter Juniors, though like his previous two new cuts, that swim won’t count as a national standard.

Sacca’s Red vs. Gold Times/Best Times:

200 fly – 1:52.19 (previous best: 1:53.98)

100 back – 50.57 (previous best: 51.75)

100 fly – 48.96 (previous best: 49.50) – New Summer Juniors Cut*

50 free – 20.73 (previous best: 21.05) – New Winter Juniors Cut*

200 IM – 1:52.04 (previous best 1:53.78)

Sacca wasn’t the only event winner to drop time on Sunday. 15-year old Jensen Nelson finished his meet with a 53.70 in the 100 back and a 1:55.36 in the 200 back. His time in the 100 back, which was his second swim in a very short session, was a best time by .03 seconds; his 200 back time knocked half-a-second from his previous best.