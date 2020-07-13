Colorado Sprinter Lyndsey Wehr (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lyndsey Wehr from Highlands Ranch, Colorado has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota for 2021-22. She wrote on social media:

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to learn and grow as an athlete as well as a student. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process! GO GOPHERS! 〽️ #SkiUMah”

Wehr is a rising senior at Arapahoe High School in Littleton. In February, she broke the Centennial League record in the 50 free with 23.49 before going on to the Colorado High School 5A State Championships and taking home the third-place medal with a lifetime best of 23.28. She also finished 5th in the 100 free (51.04) and swam legs on the 5th-place 200 free relay (22.99) and 7th-place 400 free relay (51.28 leadoff). Wehr does her club swimming with Highlands Ranch Aquatics. She competed at the Potomac Valley Short Course Championships in March, finaling in the 50 free (6th), 100 free (4th), 200 free (9th), and 200 back (18th) and earning PBs in the 200 free and 200 back. Last summer, she swam the 50/100 free and 100 back at Des Moines Futures. She went best times in the 50m free (26.55, a Summer Juniors cut) and 100m back (1:10.27).

Wehr will suit up for the Gophers with fellow class of 2021 commits Eliot Kennedy, Hannah Cornish, and Oksana Chaput. Her best times are close to scoring at the conference level. In 2020 it took 23.10/50.57 to final at the B1G Women’s Championships. Minnesota graduated their only finalist in the 50/100 free this season: Zoe Avestruz. Aveztruz and two more members of the 200 free relay were seniors (Kaia Grobe and Chantal Nack) but rising sophomore Olivia Bloomer will overlap with Wehr.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.28

100 free – 51.04

200 free – 1:51.82

50 back – 27.33

100 back – 58.94

200 back – 2:05.47

JUNIOR LYNDSEY WEHR WON THE 50 FREE AND BROKE THE CENTENNIAL LEAGUE RECORD🥇🥇🥇 AND SENIOR ANNA WETZEL GOT 3RD!!!! pic.twitter.com/KB9IaDa5GX — Arapahoe Swim & Dive (@arapswimdive) February 10, 2020

