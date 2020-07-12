VT Picks Up Upper Arlington Sprinter Hayden Jay for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Virginia Tech continues to roll on the 2025 recruiting front, picking up Upper Arlington Swim Club sprinter Hayden Jay. Jay is a rising senior at Upper Arlington High School in Ohio.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Virginia Tech. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me throughout this journey. I can’t wait to join the Hokie family! Go Hokies!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.51

100 free – 45.54

200 free – 1:38.93

At the 2020 Ohio Division I HS State Champs, Jay posted a third-place effort in the 200 free (1:39.33) and touched fourth in the 100 free (45.55). In prelims, his times of 45.54 and 1:38.93 in the 100 and 200, respectively, set lifetime bests. Before his junior high school season (the 2019-20 season), Jay was just 47.53 in the 100 free and 1:42.15 in the 200 free, so his improvement curve is sharp and his progressions are recent.

At the end of February, Jay hit LCM bests at the Ohio Mako Senior Circuit meet, going 23.97 in the 50 free, 53.20 in the 100 free, 1:55.27 in the 200 free and 4:08.35 in the 400 free.

Rising junior Blake Manoff led VT in the 100 free (42.6) and 200 free (1:33.6) last season. The Hokies only had three men under 20 seconds in the 50 and three under 44 in the 100, though they had eight swimmer break 1:39 in a deep 200 free group. Incoming Arizona State transfer Khalil Fonder will help bulk up the sprint group (20.3/43.8/1:37.6) right off the bat.

Jay will join breaststroker Joseph Hong, backstroker Ben Eckerson and the versatile Luan Grobbelaar in VT’s class of 2025.

