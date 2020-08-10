Peter Sacca Scores US Open Cut As Spartans Aquatic Club Host Intrasquad

Spartans Aquatic Club August Splash Meet

August 6-August 9, 2020

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Freeman Aquatic Center, Norcross, Georgia

Results on Meet Mobile “August Splash”

Less than a month after Spartans Aquatic Club in Norcross, Georgia hosted their Red vs. Gold Intrasquad, they have returned to competition with their August Splash Intrasquad.

At the Red vs. Gold meet last month 14 of the 26 event winners were able to better their seed time, helping head coach Karl Krug to be recognized as the Competitor Coach of the Month. The meet was highlighted by rising senior Peter Sacca who was able to swim a best time in all 5 of the events he competed in throughout the meet.

Sacca continued his streak of best times through his second competition of the summer. In his first event, the 200 IM, he dropped over a second to finish in 1:50.88. Not only was this time good enough to win the event by over a second, but it also marks over 3 full seconds dropped in this event over the summer.

Sacca’s August Splash Times/Best Times

200 IM – 1:50.88 (previous best 1:52.19)

100 fly – 48.68 (previous best 48.96) – New Summer Juniors cut*

100 free – 45.32 (previous best 47.57) – New Winter Juniors cut*

50 free – 20.34 (previous best 20.73) – New US Open cut*

At the Red vs. Gold meet last month Sacca swam Summer and Winter Juniors cuts in the 100 fly and 50 free, however those times did not count for qualification due to USA Swimming rules preventing swimmers from earning time standards for national meets during July. Those rules were lifted in August, however, so his new times will count.

Sacca wasn’t the only swimmer to earn best times during the 4-day meet. In the first race of the meet, 16-year old Trey Carter dropped over 12 seconds in his 400 IM to win in 4:06.30. Two events later he dropped nearly 4 seconds in his 200 back (1:54.59). He finished the meet with 5 new best times.

Other Notable Swims