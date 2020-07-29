Competitor Coach of the Month: Karl Krug, Spartans Aquatic Club

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

It’s been a light month of swimming competition. But coach Karl Krug and the Spartans Aquatic Club in Georgia had a shockingly-fast showing at its Red vs Gold intrasquad meet from July 10-12.

Of the 26 events swum, 14 event winners bettered their seed times. The standout was rising high school senior Peter Sacca, who hit five new personal-best times. The 17-year-old isn’t yet tied to a college program, but should be moving up in his class after some big July drops:

Peter Sacca, Time Drops, July 2020:

Pre-July 2020 July 2020 100y fly 49.50 48.96 50y free 21.05 20.73 100y back 51.75 50.47 200y fly 1:53.98 1:52.19 200y IM 1:53.78 1:52.04

Others winning events in career-best times, despite the coronavirus pandemic restricting training and competition this summer:

Zara Boyer, age 12: dropped from 2:18.90 to 2:11.50 in the 200 free

