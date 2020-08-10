Training Camp Sites Sought By 2022 Commonwealth Games Organizers

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games is set to be held in Birmingham roughly two years from now. Organizers are seeking out potential training camp hosts for the approximately 71 nations and territories taking part in the quadrennial event.

Citing benefits of economic boosts and publicity for venues, Birmingham 2022 Chairman John Crabtree is among those encouraging sports associations and facilities to step up and welcome visiting athletes to their sites in the lead-up to the Games.

“We have frequently said that the whole region and even the whole country will benefit from Birmingham 2022 and pre-Games training camps are a really great example of how that’s possible.

“We are expecting 6,500 athletes and officials to come to Birmingham and the region to compete in the Games and many of those teams, especially from the larger Commonwealth nations, will be looking to arrive early, acclimatise and fine tune their preparations, before moving into the official Games time accommodation,” said Crabtree.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston agrees, stating, “From fostering relationships with other Commonwealth nations to building the profile of local venues and facilities, there are significant benefits from hosting pre-Games training camps.

“I would encourage anywhere with the right facilities to express their interest.”

The swimming events for the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held at the state-of-the-art facility positioned in Sandwell, a city just over 5 miles from Birmingham City Centre. Construction on the new venue is in progress and expected to be completed in spring of 2022.